Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death. Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse. The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s...
Teen recovering after being badly burned when argument in another car leads to crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For a teenager, that senior year of high school is one of the best. Prom, graduation, senior pictures, but for one Memphis teen, every day is a struggle. 17-year-old M’Leia Allen was struck by a car back in July and has been in the hospital ever since.
15-year-old girls charged with stealing, crashing car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two teens are facing charges after a joyride in a stolen car ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. It started when officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 300 block of Claybrook Street on September 20 before 8 a.m. The victim said he parked his Hyundai sedan at […]
Two 15-year-old girls steal car, crash on interstate, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls not even old enough to drive by themselves were arrested after crashing a stolen car on a Memphis interstate, according to police. Memphis Police said a 2020 Hyundai sedan was stolen from outside of a man’s house on Claybrook Street during the overnight hours of September 20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
actionnews5.com
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two men tried...
Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
‘They were following us:’ Woman shot dead with sister, 8-year-old in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are still searching for the killer of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her little sister and young cousin earlier this year. “My sister, she was getting shot and I didn’t know it until a bullet grazed me,” Jonisha said.
Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s shooting death, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with murder after a man was shot and killed in Frayser. On Sept. 25, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove just after 8:30 p.m. A man was found lying in the driveway with...
Convicted felon with murder warrant arrested while carrying handgun, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon with outstanding warrants was arrested while allegedly carrying a gun. On Sept. 27, detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and Domestic Violence Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Nakia Jackson, 27, in the 600 block of Moccasin Drive.
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Man in critical condition after stabbing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Tuesday morning. Memphis Police officers responded to a wounded party call in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard at 5:21 a.m. According to MPD, a man with a stab wound was taken to Regional One in...
Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on 26 more charges including homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree, including two homicides. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting...
KFVS12
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police Department said. According to MPD, officers arrived at 3832 Lake Park Cv. and shortly discovered the deceased male victim. One woman has been detained at the scene of the murder, MPD said. MPD said...
Man who allegedly ran over Collierville officer charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville police officer is in critical condition Monday, recovering from injuries suffered in a hit and run over the weekend. That violent incident triggered a Tennessee Blue Alert as fellow officers hunted the alleged attacker, eventually catching him. Frayser residents said a normally quiet neighborhood...
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
Collierville officer still in critical condition after he was run over by suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer who was run over as he tried to apprehend a shooting suspect Saturday remained in critical condition Monday, police said. However, the officer is showing improvement. “We appreciate everyone keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” said Major David Townsend with Collierville Police in a Facebook post Monday […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1