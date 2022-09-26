ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death. Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse. The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s...
WREG

15-year-old girls charged with stealing, crashing car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two teens are facing charges after a joyride in a stolen car ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. It started when officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 300 block of Claybrook Street on September 20 before 8 a.m. The victim said he parked his Hyundai sedan at […]
WREG

Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
actionnews5.com

Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
WREG

Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
KFVS12

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

