Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
westernmassnews.com
Home heating oil prices are on the rise ahead of winter
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall has just begun, but many are raising concerns over the rising cost of home heating oil in the Bay State. People who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season. “It’s going to be higher than...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Sept. 18-24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 509 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,296-square-foot home on Wilder Lane in Leominster that sold for $390,000.
Cellphone charger nearly causes Deerfield house fire
Crews were called to a fire alarm activation due to a faulty cellphone charger in Deerfield last weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass. State Lottery winner: Palmer man wins $25,000 a year Lucky for Life prize
A Palmer man hit the jackpot in the Lucky for Life lottery game. Joppu Lukose of Palmer won the $25,000 per year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after the first five numbers on his quick pick lottery ticket matched those selected in the drawing.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Western Ave. road concerns in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with questions about the road construction project on Western Avenue in Westfield. That stretch of the road leads up to Westfield State University. According to the viewer, construction has been going on for quite some...
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
Thousands of insulin syringes found in Sturbridge disposed of safely
A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department that were sitting on a resident's lawn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City acquisition of former Friendly’s site called critical for staff parking, easing school bus congestion at nearby Sumner Avenue School
SPRINGFIELD — City and school officials warned that the city needs to act quickly to acquire the site of the former Friendly’s restaurant for use as overflow parking for the nearby Sumner Avenue School before the property owner decides to sell or lease the site to someone else.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
westernmassnews.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A car careening down Montgomery Road in Westfield on its roof was caught on video Tuesday morning. It then came to a stop after crashing into a utility pole. It was a scene that kept a portion of the road closed to traffic much of the day.
Driver crashed into utility pole on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield
One person had to be taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a utility pole on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley farmer seeks CPA funds to shore up tobacco barn
HADLEY — Tobacco barns continue to dot the Hadley landscape, many being filled with drying leaves throughout the summer months. For the first time, though, a resident who owns one of the 1800s-era wooden barns is seeking the town’s financial assistance to restore the deteriorating structure, so it can again be used to hang tobacco that he would grow on site.
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
Duo Accused Of Selling Fake Gold Jewelry In Northampton
Two people are accused of selling fake gold jewelry in Massachusetts. The Northampton Police Department in Hampshire County said officers investigated a scam on Monday, Sept. 26, involving the sale of fake jewelry, leading to the arrests of two unnamed individuals. The suspects' vehicle was also seized, and they were...
Vermont woman riding bicycle struck by car on Route 10 in Bernardston
A bicyclist struck was by a car on Route 10 in Bernardston Tuesday.
Vehicle crashes into pole on Montgomery Road in Westfield
Crews are working to clear a single-vehicle accident on Montgomery Road in Westfield Tuesday morning.
Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center
Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger bus and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison...
Westfield State University dorm vacant this semester as enrollment falls below 5K
WESTFIELD — Due to a decline in enrollment numbers, Westfield State University took the step over the summer of closing an entire residence hall for at least the fall semester to concentrate students into the remaining dorms. Leslie Rice, the university’s executive director of communication, marketing and branding, said...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 1