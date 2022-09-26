ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

What Time is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ On? How To Watch on ABC and Hulu

Just as one makes the mental transition from summer to fall, it’s time to leave The Bachelorette behind and switch to Bachelor in Paradise mode. Yes, it’s time for another season of The Bachelor spinoff. You can prep for the premiere by reading Decider’s helpful watch guide below to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the love stories that unfold in Mexico.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream You Are Not Alone Free Online

Cast: Anders Agensø Peter Bjerg Jørn Faurschou Ove Sprogøe Elin Reimer. Young teenager Bo is too sensitive for the hothouse atmosphere of a boarding school run by a cold, unfeeling would-be man of the cloth. Lonely and scared, he finds a soulmate in the headmaster's son Kim with whom he forms a bond of friendship... that slowly grows into something more.
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Devilman - Volume 2: Demon Bird Free Online

Cast: Show Hayami Yū Mizushima Jun Konomaki Takeshi Aono Yoshiko Sakakibara. In this episode, Akira Fudo (aka Devil Man) fights more demons trying to kill him. The strongest enemy sent from demon's world is Silen, the demon bird. Is Devilman - Volume 2: Demon Bird on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special Free Online

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. Winfrey speaks with Markle about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Front Office Sports

Amazon Averages 13.6M Viewers For Second ‘TNF’ Stream

Amazon Prime Video continues to defy expectations with strong numbers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The e-commerce giant averaged 13.6 million viewers for its exclusive stream of the Cleveland Browns’ 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Amazon’s first-party measurements and preliminary Nielsen research. By Nielsen numbers alone, the game averaged 11.03 million viewers.
