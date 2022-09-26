Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
morningbrew.com
Au pair nightmare
Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. It was the tweet heard ’round the personal finance world. (Or, maybe just the dusty corners of the personal finance world concerned with fair labor practices.) Either way, when Kari Dalane, a data analyst at the New Jersey Department of Education, tweeted about the cost of childcare in the US, she hit a nerve.
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
Pickleball phenomenon takes over New York
A game that's easy to pick up and more accessible than tennis, pickleball is all the rage in New York, as the sport snags investors and grows increasingly professionalized across the United States. In February, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association deemed it the fastest growing sport in the United States, with 4.8 million regular or casual players in 2021, up 39 percent from 2019.
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Senior leadership edition
We’ve reached the end of our balance series, and if you’ve made it this far but don’t feel zen yet, it might be time to revisit story one. For our grand finale, we spoke with some of the busiest people in corporate America: senior leadership. For Quizlet CEO Matthew Glotzbach, balance is “the feeling of having everything under control,” whereas Fishbowl co-founder Loren Appin believes balance is “living life in a way that is sustainable to you, limits stress, and creates happiness.” Meanwhile YouTube’s global head of acquisition partnerships, Preeya Khanna, told Sidekick that “the ability to be fully immersed in what I’m doing while I’m doing it” brings her balance.
morningbrew.com
Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast yesterday afternoon, making landfall with nearly the strength of a Category 5 storm. It’s now tied for fifth place on the list of strongest hurricanes ever to hit the US. How strong was it?. Winds of 150 miles per hour lashed...
morningbrew.com
There’s always money in the banana-peeling robot
Two robotic arms with prongs that resemble hands hover above an unpeeled banana on a table. One prong picks up the banana and the other grabs a section of the peel and pulls it back slowly. It turns the banana and delicately takes off each successive piece of the peel. In about 50 seconds, the robot has successfully stripped the banana, a task so simple a monkey could do it.
morningbrew.com
Ian devastates Florida, takes aim at South Carolina
After devastating Florida with historic flooding, a weakened Ian regained strength and is expected to hit South Carolina as a hurricane today. The entire SC coast has been placed under a hurricane warning. Florida is picking up the pieces. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the...
