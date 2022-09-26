SWFL locations providing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen rapidly, some cities are providing sandbags for the community.

Sandbags are used as barriers to prevent home flooding.

Here is where you can get sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian:

LEE COUNTY:

The Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD) has announced sand and bags are available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall.

has announced sand and bags are available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. SCPFD Station 51 – 8013 Sanibel Blvd. Sand is located on the west side of the station, next to the railroad tracks.

– 8013 Sanibel Blvd. Sand is located on the west side of the station, next to the railroad tracks. Lehigh Acres – 3102 16th Street SW (In rear of fire station)

– 3102 16th Street SW (In rear of fire station) Bonita Springs – 27701 Bonita Grande Drive (Station 24)

– 27701 Bonita Grande Drive (Station 24) Estero – 21500 Three Oaks Parkway (next to fire station)

– 21500 Three Oaks Parkway (next to fire station) Gateway – 11901 Fairway Lakes Drive

– 11901 Fairway Lakes Drive North Fort Myers Station 2 – 1280 Barrett Road

Station 2 – 1280 Barrett Road Bayshore – 17350 Nalle Road (In rear of fire station)

– 17350 Nalle Road (In rear of fire station) Alva – 2660 Styles Road

– 2660 Styles Road Pine Island/ Matlacha – 5700 Pine Island Road, Bokeelia

COLLIER COUNTY

The sandbag service will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., supplies and weather permitting

Pre-made sandbags are available at North Collier Regional Park , 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109. Over 1,000 sandbags have been pre-made, and more are planned to be made

, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109. Over 1,000 sandbags have been pre-made, and more are planned to be made Two other Collier County parks have piles of sand and bags to make sandbags, but you need to bring your own shovel and/or trowel to fill the bags. Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34113, and Max A Hasse, Jr. Community Park, 3390 Golden Gate Boulevard West, Naples, FL 34120

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The City of Punta Gorda offers free sandbags and sand at Hounds on Henry – West Henry Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

offers free sandbags and sand at Hounds on Henry – West Henry Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 The City of North Port provides a self-service sandbag station at Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center – 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Bags, sand, and shovels will be provided, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle

HENDRY COUNTY

South LaBelle – LaBelle Rodeo Grounds (100 Rodeo Drive/ State Road 29 South)

North LaBelle – Bob Mason Park (497 County Road 78)

Felda – Felda Fire Department (1100 County Road 830)

Montura – Montura Fire Department (465 Avenida Del Sur)

Pioneer – Pioneer Fire Department (2499 Hendry Isles Blvd)

Clewiston – Health Department (1100 Olympia Street)

Hendry County officials asked residents to limit themselves to 25 sandbags.

DESOTO COUNTY

Sandbags will be available Tuesday, Sep. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Road & Bridge Department located at 1894 NE McKay St. in Arcadia

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest updates.