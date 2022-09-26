Unit owners of the oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach are seeking a bulk buyer who could redevelop the historic structure and expand it. Colliers was tapped to list the property at 6345 Collins Avenue unpriced, according to the brokerage’s website. The 200,000-square-foot condo building, on a nearly 2-acre site in North Beach, was built in 1948. It has about 350 residential and commercial units, according to property records.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO