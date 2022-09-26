Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
therealdeal.com
Wurzak buys Deerfield Beach DoubleTree for $27M
Wurzak Hotel Group is bringing a little Philadelphia-style hospitality to Deerfield Beach. The firm bought the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach-Boca Raton for $27 million, marking its fourth hotel acquisition in Broward County. Led by the father-son duo Howard and Jake Wurzak, the Philadelphia-based firm bought the 221-room hotel...
therealdeal.com
Developers propose mixed-use luxury rentals in Coral Gables
Constellation Group and the Boschetti Group are proposing a 15-story, mixed-use luxury rental project near the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, where development has boomed in recent years. The city’s development review board will review plans for 4241 Aurora Street on Friday, Constellation Group Principal Eduardo Otaola said....
therealdeal.com
Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach hotel
UPDATED, Sept. 28, 11:10 a.m.: The high-end furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware planned to spend $100 million to renovate and brand the historic Savoy hotel in Miami Beach. RH, led by CEO Gary Friedman, was finalizing a lease for the entire Savoy Hotel & Beach Club. RH planned...
therealdeal.com
Oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach for sale
Unit owners of the oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach are seeking a bulk buyer who could redevelop the historic structure and expand it. Colliers was tapped to list the property at 6345 Collins Avenue unpriced, according to the brokerage’s website. The 200,000-square-foot condo building, on a nearly 2-acre site in North Beach, was built in 1948. It has about 350 residential and commercial units, according to property records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Gables Club developer Marc Kovens sells his penthouse
Marc Kovens, the developer of Gables Club, sold his penthouse for $7.3 million after nearly 20 years. Records show Kovens sold penthouse unit TSE in Gables Club at 60 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables to Randy and Hilal Walker. Randy Walker is the former CEO of IBM Asia, and joined the University of Miami Herbert School of Business as an executive-in-residence in February, according to an announcement from the college.
therealdeal.com
Coral Gables closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Condo sales volume and average sale prices rose last week in Miami-Dade County. Sales totaled $126.3 million, above the $107.9 million from the week prior. The average sale price also jumped to $765,000 from $714,000 a week earlier. Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $2.2 million to $7.3...
therealdeal.com
Baptist Health sells Doral data facility for $34M
American Tower, a global communications infrastructure real estate investment trust, bought a data center in Doral from Baptist Health South Florida for $34 million. Records show American Tower bought the data center at 2100 Northwest 84th Avenue from Miami-based Baptist via a Delaware LLC. American Tower is a publicly traded...
therealdeal.com
Homesense to open first store in Southeast at Sawgrass Mills
Home furnishings retailer Homesense will open its first store in the Southeast at the Sawgrass Mills shopping center in Sunrise. Homesense, owned by the same parent company that owns TJMaxx and Marshalls, will open a 33,710-square-foot store in the northeast corner of Sawgrass Mills. A spokeswoman for Homesense said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
D.R. Horton wins rezoning for 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach
Homebuilder D.R. Horton won a rezoning for Hunters Manor, a planned infill development of 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach. The Pompano Beach City Commission voted Tuesday to rezone the 9-acre development site from “single-family residential” (RS-3) and “multi-family residential” (RM-12) to “residential planned unit development” (RPUD).
Comments / 0