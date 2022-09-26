ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS confirms brief lookdown at Disney Elementary due to police activity is now lifted

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fwk8a_0iB5kNJn00

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple Tulsa police officers were sent to Disney Elementary School after receiving a shots fired call Monday afternoon.

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed that the Disney Elementary campus was briefly on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Tulsa Police have not released information on what they found when they arrived in the area.

Disney Elementary released a statement on its Facebook page stating that although there was a brief lockdown, “our students were never in direct danger.”

The social media post confirmed that around 2:26 p.m. a parent had called the school office saying that her street near the school had been blocked off due to a man with a firearm who had entered into a wooded area at 28th and 125th East Avenue.

The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed that officers were responding to a call about a suicidal man with a firearm who had entered into the nearby woods in the early afternoon.

School officials then notified Tulsa Public Schools security. Staff members at the school were then advised to go on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown was lifted around 3:20 p.m. when Tulsa Police verified that there was no longer a threat in the area.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

TCSO's ‘no-nonsense’ security at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is upping security techniques for this year’s Tulsa State Fair. More than one million people are expected to attend over the next 11 days. Sheriff Vic Regalado said his deputies are ready to keep everyone safe. He adds the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Disney, OK
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves one person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. According to Captain Hart of TPD, a sedan was stopped at a red light on 71st heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed. It pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Wagoner County teen found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Police#Lookdown#Tps#Disney Elementary School#Tulsa Public Schools
KRMG

Parking in handicap spot leads to drug charge arrest, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they found the man parked in a handicap spot with fentanyl on him and in his car. On Wednesday afternoon TPD was sent to a pharmacy near 51st and Memorial for reports of a man parked in a handicap spot and smoking methamphetamine.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Disney
KRMG

School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
LEONARD, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Woman Dead, 2 Children Injured In Crash At Tulsa Intersection

Tulsa Police said a woman is dead and two children are at the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon near 46th St. North and Lewis Ave. Police said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and being pushed down the road to a nearby QuikTrip by some bystanders.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy