TPS confirms brief lookdown at Disney Elementary due to police activity is now lifted

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple Tulsa police officers were sent to Disney Elementary School after receiving a shots fired call Monday afternoon.

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed that the Disney Elementary campus was briefly on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Tulsa Police have not released information on what they found when they arrived in the area.

Disney Elementary released a statement on its Facebook page stating that although there was a brief lockdown, “our students were never in direct danger.”

The social media post confirmed that around 2:26 p.m. a parent had called the school office saying that her street near the school had been blocked off due to a man with a firearm who had entered into a wooded area at 28th and 125th East Avenue.

The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed that officers were responding to a call about a suicidal man with a firearm who had entered into the nearby woods in the early afternoon.

School officials then notified Tulsa Public Schools security. Staff members at the school were then advised to go on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown was lifted around 3:20 p.m. when Tulsa Police verified that there was no longer a threat in the area.

This is a developing story.

