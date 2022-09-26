A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO