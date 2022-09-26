Read full article on original website
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
iheart.com
Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
The California Highway Patrol deactivated an Amber Alert this morning on behalf of the Fontana Police Department asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Savannah Graziano. Shortly after the CHP made that announcement, the Fontana Police Department said it believed the suspect Anthony Graziano was involved in a shootout...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus said “evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies.”
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus (Information) Hesperia, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus provided the latest information into the deadly shootout with law enforcement involving murder suspect 45 year old Anthony John Graziano, and his daughter, 15 year old Savannah Graziano. Anthony John...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife
Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
Gunman fires more than a dozen rounds at Adelanto home, hits victim’s dog
Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds at an occupied Adelanto home, striking a dog, before fleeing the area Sunday night. The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies determined that the […]
foxla.com
PnB Rock: Teen boy and woman arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while a third suspect is on the run.
foxla.com
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
vvng.com
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday.
vvng.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
2urbangirls.com
Family ID’s South LA car-to-car shooting victim
LOS ANGELES- A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues. Witnesses told police one or more...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
foxla.com
Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
Probation officer found dead after home invasion in California
A woman found dead with blunt head trauma inside her Southern California home over the weekend has been identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer, authorities said. Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the agency, "was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries,"...
