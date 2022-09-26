ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
BUSINESS
How to block and unblock someone on WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you connect with other people via text, voice, and video calls for free. Used by billions worldwide, it is one of the easiest ways to build relationships. However, with billions of users, you can expect to encounter trolls and all kinds of undesirable behaviors. Thankfully, WhatsApp has a block feature.
Daily Authority: 📱 Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus!

Samsung's 2023 flagships break cover, Pixel 7 pricing leaks on Amazon, and more tech news from all around the world. 🥑 Good morning, dear readers. It’s the week before the storm that is the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch on October 6. You’d think there would be a slight lull right about now, but that’s not at all the case. Two of the most important phones launching in 2023 just broke cover thanks to leaks. We’ve also got scoops about the upcoming Google hardware. So without further ado, here’s your daily news roundup.
Daily Authority: 📱 Galaxy S23 Ultra uncovered

S23 Ultra renders and a lovely Coolio video are highlights today. 🌻 Hey there! It’s getting brighter and brighter in the mornings, so Spring has definitely sprung. I need to actually get out and take more photos for AA’s Wallpaper Wednesday feature. This is the Galaxy S23...
Google Search results could actually be useful again starting today

Google Search is getting some improvements. Google has announced a new Google Search feature labeled “Discussions and forums.”. Discussions and forums will provide search results from popular forums and online discussions that are related to your query. Google has also made it possible to see international news in your...
How to lock your iPhone's hidden photos album in iOS 16

It’s taken a lot longer than it should have, but Apple finally lets you safely lock away the most private photos on your iPhone, ensuring they won’t be seen without Face ID/Touch ID or passcode authentication first. Previously, putting a photo into the hidden album in the Photos...
New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
