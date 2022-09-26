Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
TechCrunch
Meta wants you to create more Instagram and Facebook accounts and hop between them easily
Anyone using either app will be able to hop between them if they’ve linked those profiles through Meta’s centralized profile hub, the Accounts Center. When logged into one app, users can easily toggle between the apps now through the profile menu, where any linked accounts will appear. Meta...
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
WhatsApp announces new feature that will change how you call your mates for good
GROUP video calls on WhatsApp are about to get a lot more crowded quickly. The Facebook-owned app has just introduced a brand new feature that will make it easier to share, especially when inviting loads of people. It's called Call Link. The latest addition allows you to share a link...
knowtechie.com
How to block and unblock someone on WhatsApp
WhatsApp lets you connect with other people via text, voice, and video calls for free. Used by billions worldwide, it is one of the easiest ways to build relationships. However, with billions of users, you can expect to encounter trolls and all kinds of undesirable behaviors. Thankfully, WhatsApp has a block feature.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus!
Samsung's 2023 flagships break cover, Pixel 7 pricing leaks on Amazon, and more tech news from all around the world. 🥑 Good morning, dear readers. It’s the week before the storm that is the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch on October 6. You’d think there would be a slight lull right about now, but that’s not at all the case. Two of the most important phones launching in 2023 just broke cover thanks to leaks. We’ve also got scoops about the upcoming Google hardware. So without further ado, here’s your daily news roundup.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Galaxy S23 Ultra uncovered
S23 Ultra renders and a lovely Coolio video are highlights today. 🌻 Hey there! It’s getting brighter and brighter in the mornings, so Spring has definitely sprung. I need to actually get out and take more photos for AA’s Wallpaper Wednesday feature. This is the Galaxy S23...
Android Authority
Google Search results could actually be useful again starting today
Google Search is getting some improvements. Google has announced a new Google Search feature labeled “Discussions and forums.”. Discussions and forums will provide search results from popular forums and online discussions that are related to your query. Google has also made it possible to see international news in your...
inputmag.com
How to lock your iPhone's hidden photos album in iOS 16
It’s taken a lot longer than it should have, but Apple finally lets you safely lock away the most private photos on your iPhone, ensuring they won’t be seen without Face ID/Touch ID or passcode authentication first. Previously, putting a photo into the hidden album in the Photos...
Android Authority
New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
