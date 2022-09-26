Read full article on original website
Katy ISD Board of Trustees to Launch Listening Circle tour
This fall, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees will be launching a Listening Circle tour. The goal of this initiative is to partner with parents and community members to identify state-level legislative priorities that would benefit the students of Katy ISD, and individuals who would be interested in advocating alongside Trustees to influence state policy impacting our students and schools.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair
Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on October 5! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments. Interested candidates should complete...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON ENTERS STAGE III OF EMERGENCY WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT PLAN
The City of Burton has entered into Stage III of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan and has implemented temporary restrictions on water use. Residents are barred from using water for irrigation of landscaped areas; to wash vehicles or trailers; or to fill swimming pools, flush gutters, or wash down sidewalks, buildings or structures for purposes other than fire protection. Flushing lines is prohibited except for dead end mains and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
thekatynews.com
Exchange Club of Missouri City Sponsors Child Advocates of Fort Bend Voices for Children Breakfast
Child Advocates of Fort Bend held its 12th annual Voices for Children Breakfast on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00 am until 8:30 am. Exchange Club of Missouri City was the Breakfast sponsor. A young woman served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend shared her inspiring story of healing and hope.
New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe
Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
iheart.com
Two Volunteers With Abbott’s Campaign Are Attacked In The Humble Area
Two volunteers with the Greg Abbott campaign say they were attacked by a man who attempted to "drag them out of their car," while campaigning over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. The Abbott campaign said in a statement:. “political violence is never acceptable. With just over a month until...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
thekatynews.com
FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend to Host Fall Membership Coffee
FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host their annual Fall membership coffee on Thursday, October 20 from 9:30 am until 11 am at 903 San Marino Dr. in Sugar Land. The public is invited to join us...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
thekatynews.com
Buckner Retirement Services
Buckner Retirement Services Ranked #9 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ in 2022. Faith-based senior living communities like Parkway Place offer employees a mission through service. Great Place to Work® ranked Buckner Retirement Services as the #9 small and medium-sized senior living and care employer on the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ national list. Texas-based Buckner Retirement Services operates Parkway Place in the Energy Corridor. In addition to Buckner Villas, Buckner senior living communities include Buckner Villas in Austin, Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, and Ventana by Buckner in Dallas. The […]
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
Click2Houston.com
US Department of Labor finds Katy drywall company denied 55 Houston workers overtime, benefits; recovers $55K in back wages
HOUSTON – During an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found a Katy drywall company had denied 55 Houston workers overtime and benefits after misclassifying employees as independent contractors. The company, Omega Drywall, failed to pay overtime hours over 40 in a workweek, which...
Frito Lay's Houston warehouse celebrates 40-year anniversary
Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines and Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales attended the 40-year anniversary celebration of the Frito Lay Houston warehouse in Rosenberg on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Kevin Raines) The Frito Lay Houston warehouse located at 3310 Hwy. 36, Rosenberg, celebrated its 40th year of operation Sept. 20. Both...
thekatynews.com
Houston Hospice Selects Vice President of Human Resources
Darlene Berliner, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP to Develop Competitive Compensation and Benefits Program to Attract Nursing Staff to 42-year-old Hospice. Houston Hospice, the oldest, largest, independent, nonprofit hospice in Greater Houston, is pleased to announce that it has selected Darlene Berliner, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP as its Vice President of Human resources.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses possible impact of an underfunded hospital, health care system
HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and public health officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the possible impact on the health care system, as well as on other county districts, if the county does not make quorum at commissioners court. This livestream has ended. Video will be added shortly...
thekatynews.com
Houston Humane Society
Animal Welfare Organizations Come Together to Provide Services for Pet Owners at Pet Resource Fair. Harris County Public Health and Harris County Precinct 1 Announce Communitywide Collaboration of Local Shelters and Animal Welfare Organizations at James Driver Park! Owned pets residing in the City of Houston and Harris County can benefit from free cat and dog vaccinations, free microchipping, pet food pantry, and more on a first-come-first-served basis at the Pet Resource Fair this Saturday, September 24. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Driver Park, located at […]
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House Opens in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House, a favorite Houston spot for gathering with co workers, neighbors and friends is opening in The Woodlands on Tuesday, September 27 in partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation. The much anticipated third outpost following the Upper Kirby flagship and Memorial City location is ideally situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, just northeast of Six Pines Drive in the heart of the Waterway District and steps from area attractions including The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Market Street and The Woodlands Mall. Encompassing 10,000 square feet of indoor and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space, Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands will welcome the longest bar in Texas – spanning 141 feet and taking the title from Memorial City. Patrons and sports enthusiasts alike will have expansive audio visual options on which to view a wide variety of sports: including a 300-inch jumbo screen, 61 oversized HDTVs, 51 rotating beer taps, plus a signature blend of welcoming, efficient staff and lively, open-air atmosphere with games and food trucks.
Neighbors completely renovate house of orphaned boys
For years, brothers Jaylan Gray and Julian Nicholson didn’t have a safe place to call home. Their home in Katy, Texas, was damaged during disasters like Hurricane Harvey. In the years before and after, the two boys faced the deaths of their parents, but before Jaylan’s mother passed, she asked him to never sell the house. Out on their own, the boys called a contractor, trying to keep their mother’s promise, but were swindled. A group called “Katy Responds” heard about their struggle and gave the boys a house they could call home again.Sept. 25, 2022.
