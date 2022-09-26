Read full article on original website
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
Thousands attend Terre Haute Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Despite some rain last Friday, organizers say Terre Haute’s first-ever Balloon Fest was a success. The event, which featured hot air balloons, took place Friday and Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Chances and Services for Youth. CASY COO Brandon Halleck says they […]
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrate the best of Autumn at Fruitridge Festival of the Arts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Fruitridge Festival of the Arts, an Autumn celebration of the arts, food and community will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The location is 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute. Watch the attached Good Day Live interview for more information.
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only have 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around […]
MyWabashValley.com
Team of Mercy hosts candlelight vigil for Suicide Awareness month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – September is National Suicide Awareness month and Team of Mercy has been working to bring more awareness about the issue. Members want break the stigma that surrounds mental health, and teach others how to reach out for help. Residents of the Wabash Valley gathered...
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
MyWabashValley.com
Family fun for a good cause: Scare at the Vigo County Fairgrounds
THE DRIVE THRU SCARE AT THE VIGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. The event is being held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds on US Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
MyWabashValley.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
WTHI
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
MyWabashValley.com
More sunny days
Hurricane Ian heads for Florida. Satellite shows it well. Many warnings for FL. A frost advisory NW of here. Ian will track into FL in the next 24-36 hours. High of 68 and low of 40 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are still low. Water vapor satellite has dry air over us. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry and sunny the next two days. The wind stays from a north direction. We look to stay dry for a while yet. Temps will warm later this week. Tonight, clear and 39. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 65. Dry and warmer through the weekend and into the start of next week.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes working on app for residents
Soon Vincennes city leaders will be saying there’s an app for that. The Vincennes City Council gave details on an app in the works at their Monday night meeting. It’s in development right now and officials hope to unveil later in just a few weeks.. First City News...
wamwamfm.com
James A. Smith
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
livingnewdeal.org
Sunset Court (demolished) – Vincennes IN
Pearl City was an area of Vincennes that was described by the newspapers in the 1930’s at the time as an area next to the Wabash River that was filled with hovels made of crates and tin and occupied by barely recognizable humans living in squalid conditions after shell fishing by squaters declined. With labor supplied by the Federal Emergency Relief Administration (FERA), 20 houses were constructed in a 4 acre area called Sunset Court. From the look of the photograph, the small houses can be compared to the popular tiny houses today. Still, considering that the people who moved in finally had access to clean water and electricity and were away from the river which flooded every year, it was likely a vast change for the better. Each house had a well, coal shed, chicken coop, garden plot, and bathroom. Using recycled bricks from razed buildings torn down for a memorial park to George Rogers Clark, the cost per house was only $290! Leases were $1 a year. Google satelite view shows that only one building remains. I’ve contacted the local historical society and hopefully can get answers as to the fate of the buildings.
vincennespbs.org
Pregnant women can receive help from Good Samaritan
As we close out Infant Mortality Awareness month, Good Samaritan Hospital wants families to be aware of resources in the community. First City News spoke with Callie Cessna and Cassandra Debord with the Safety Pin Program out of Good Sam. The organization is dedicated to protecting Indiana’s newborns and reducing...
MyWabashValley.com
Warming up some
Update on hurricane Ian. Satellite has some clouds for us. High of 62 and low of 39 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a north wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are up some. Water vapor satellite has drier air for us. Satellite has some clouds in our area. All clear on radar. We stay dry the next 48 hours. Looks pretty dry for several days. Temps will warm later this week. Tonight, clearing and 38. Tomorrow, sunny and 67. Dry and warmer for the weekend and into next week.
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
WTHI
Illiana Ambulance Update
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County. Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times. Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county...
