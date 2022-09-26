Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58
Frost advisory issued for tonight
The coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday morning. A lighter wind and a clear sky will allow most temperatures to fall well into the 30s. The exception will be along the lakefront from Milwaukee to Kenosha. Those areas will likely hover closer to 40. Areas well...
CBS 58
Houses damaged from severe storms Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We saw some severe weather earlier today. The storms downed trees and power lines. The rain and stormy weather all across the city. I'm on Indiana and Holt in Bay View. Check out this tree that is tipped over. You can see it is completely blocking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Construction zone crashes; 2 wrecks at I-43 and Hampton this year
MILWAUKEE - For the second time in recent months, a car crashes into the construction zone of I-43 near Hampton. While the two incidents are very different, the message to drivers remains the same. "Somebody entered a closed onramp, continued on until they ran out…which wasn’t very long until they...
CBS 58
Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
CBS 58
Semi strikes overpass bridge on Hwy 175, lane closed for damage assessment
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Several lanes on Highway 175 at I-94 near Milwaukee have reopened after a semi crashed into an overpass Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released pictures showing the damage to the semi. DOT video also shows the semi stuck under the bridge and crews...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
CBS 58
Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
CBS 58
It is officially autumn and the Fall Street Festival aims to celebrate the occasion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures continue to trend cooler than they were two weeks ago, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate the coziness of autumn in Wisconsin. The Fall Street Festival in Port Washington is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
CBS 58
Portage man sprayed with hot oil in Saukville industrial accident, flown to area hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Portage man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old man was transferring heated oil --used in the production of asphalt-- from a tanker truck to a holding tank, when a failure occurred and the victim was sprayed with oil.
Message in a bottle travels more than 100 miles across Lake Michigan
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle dropped into Lake Michigan was found about three months later after traveling more than 100 miles. Joanie Giusto said she and her husband were boating off the coast of Racine, Wis., earlier this year when they spotted something in the water.
Man flighted to hospital after sprayed with hot oil in Ozaukee County
A man was flighted to the hospital after being sprayed with heated oil at the Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant on Tuesday.
ozaukeepress.com
Developer has eye on Port City Hall and more
Mequon firm wants to buy city building for 2-block project that would encompass county buildings. THE FACE OF Grand Avenue from Wisconsin Street, where Port Washington City Hall is located (right), to Milwaukee Street, where Family Promise has its offices (far left) could be changed if a plan by Shaffer Development is approved. The company has proposed a multi-use development that would combine housing and commercial spaces. Photo by Bill Schanen IV.
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed ontop of a 22-story building near 6th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Man sprayed with hot oil in industrial accident in Ozaukee County
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A man was seriously injured Tuesday in an industrial accident in the town of Saukville. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the man was transferring heated oil used in the production of asphalt from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a failure occurred. The...
CBS 58
Generac prepares to offer relief to Floridians ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the U.S. coast, crews in Wauwatosa prepared to help those who will undoubtedly be affected by the power of the storm. Generac, an energy technology company specializing in backup power solutions, is starting their trip to Florida. The company...
