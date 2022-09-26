Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who became the face of the movement to change bail laws in New York several years ago has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday.

Pedro Hernandez, 22, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He’s accused in a shooting that happened on 50th Street near Fifth Avenue near St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Aug. 28, according to Sewell . Police said at the time of the shooting that it stemmed from a dispute over a game of three-card monte . No injuries were reported to authorities.

Hernandez has been arrested several times since his release from Rikers in July 2017, after he chose to remain in jail rather than take a plea deal for an attempted murder he didn’t commit.

In July 2019, police said he was wanted for endangering children after allegedly throwing a glass bottle at the front passenger side window of a minivan. Several months earlier, he was arrested in connection with a robbery and slashing , according to police.

When he was a teenager, Hernandez became the focus of criminal justice activists’ push for bail reform after he spent a year in jail because he couldn’t post bail in a 2015 shooting case. Hernandez maintained his innocence and refused a plea deal that would have released him from lockup in Rikers.

Hernandez’s $250,000 bond was reduced to $105,000 after a bail reform advocacy group got involved. The organization posted his bond and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office later moved to dismiss the charges because a witness became uncooperative.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and James Ford.

