Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Biden approves major disaster declaration for Florida as hundreds feared dead
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
The 4 best no-pull dog harnesses we tested with untrained shelter dogs
We tested anti-pull harnesses with untrained dogs, including strong large-size pups. These are the best no-pull dog harnesses to stop leash pulling.
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Scared Cat Who Arrived at Florida Shelter After Her Owner Was Evicted Shows the Reality of Animal Surrender
Many times animals are surrendered for the worst reasons. Take one cat at the Orange County Animal Services in Orlando Florida, who is now waiting for a new home after tragedy struck. It breaks our hearts to see her so scared!. Photographer Albert Harris (@aharrisphoto) shared Turanga's story to raise...
Hurricane Ian: Biden declares disaster in Florida as residents are trapped in flooded homes – live
Move from Biden makes federal funds available to Florida after power was knocked out for 2.5 million people
A Family Feared Their Cat Was Lost. Then the Doorbell Rang.
When the Whitley family moved to a new neighborhood in Mastic Beach, New York, they had one big concern: Would their cat 8-year-old cat Lily adjust?. “I was really nervous about bringing her to a new area with how she would react,” Stephanie Whitley told local news station PIX-11.
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death...
Cat Roams Outside Until Kind People Find Her, Just in Time for the Arrival of Her 6 Kittens
A cat was roaming outside until kind people found her, just in time for the arrival of her six kittens. A Good Samaritan spotted a stray cat wandering outside along with her feline sister, seeking food and shelter. As it turned out, they were both abandoned and pregnant. The finder...
Ian ravaged one of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S.
Explosive construction on the west coast of Florida has created new communities during a long absence of hurricanes. Ian rammed into those high-value targets as the state is gripped by an insurance crisis.
Search underway for missing migrants after Ian sinks vessel
Border Patrol agents are searching for 23 people who were aboard a vessel that sank after it was caught in weather brought on by Hurricane Ian.
Stray Cat Seeking Affection from Everyone, Finds His Way onto People's Laps at an Office
A cat who was seeking affection from everyone, found his way onto people's laps at an office. A young cat was spotted wandering outside with injured paws in the Bronx, New York. He continued to seek attention from people and hoped someone would take him in. It was clear from the start that he didn't belong to the tough street life.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shop
An adorable pet parrot has become an unlikely assistant, helping with daily tasks in his owner’s shop in Bangkok, Thailand.Footage shows the sun conure learning how to greet customers, taking money and placing it in a pot.The friendly bird squawks as his owner talks to him.“My pet is smart. I teach him a lot of things and he seems to enjoy it,” the parrot’s proud owner Tanaporn Pansamut said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fighter jet strikes bird before plunging into Texas neighbourhoodAerial footage shows extent of flooding devastation in ThailandFarmer pulled to safety after becoming trapped down 33ft-deep well
I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It
I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It. How my inner child thinks it’s 1985. Christmas was huge in my family. My parents didn’t believe in God, consumerism was their religion, and they were devout.
