Thunder Trade Vit Krejci to Hawks for Moe Harkless, Second Round Pick
Oklahoma City has dealt forward Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a pick.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Luka Doncic's Mavs Need 'Jrue Holiday Type Trade' Soon?
The Milwaukee Bucks emerged as NBA champions after trading for Jrue Holiday. Can the Dallas Mavericks pull off a similar move?
NBA World Reacts To The Hawks, Thunder Trade
Just one day after the 2022 NBA Media Days, the league has a trade on the books. Oklahoma City is sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this trade.
Oklahoma Sooners victims of what ESPN calls the 'Scott Frost curse?'
There were plenty of things to blame for the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State, but no one in Oklahoma has mentioned the so-called “curse of Scott Frost.” David Hale of ESPN brought up this very interesting tidbit in his recap of week four. Perhaps there were some...
Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners recruiting class set to jump to No. 2 nationally with 5-star addition
>>> UPDATE: 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks commits to Texas A&M over Oklahoma, others Wednesday is the big day. Paetow High School (Texas) star David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, is set to announce his college commitment at 1:30 p.m. ...
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their full training camp roster.
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
Manager Andy Tracy reflects on the Columbus Clippers' 2022 season
Wednesday marked the end of the Clippers' season after five months of baseball. They finished third, behind Nashville and Toledo, in the International League West with an 85-64 record. The Clippers also had 16 of their players make MLB debuts. Will Benson, Peyton Battenfield and Xzavion Curry were just a few who spent time with the big club. Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan, who started their seasons in Columbus, are playing for the Guardians this postseason....
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last...
Mike Boynton slams NCAA after Memphis punishments
After the NCAA announced punishments against Memphis following an investigation into James Wiseman’s recruitment, comparisons came in about the Oklahoma State situation. That led to a poignant response from Cowboys coach Mike Boynton on Twitter. Following an IARP investigation, Memphis received a $5,000 fine and three years probation for...
Back with Wild, Fleury welcomes big workload as clear No. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — With his ever-present smile, tireless approach and long list of accomplishments in the net, Marc-Andre Fleury has always embraced a heavy workload. The Minnesota Wild sure haven’t shied away from leaning hard on their new — and 37-year-old — goalie. After arriving in a deadline-day trade in March and re-signing with the Wild in July, the guy everyone calls “Flower” is still fully abloom as he begins his 19th season in the NHL.
Thunder trade for Mo Harkless to get a draft pick
The Oklahoma City Thunder's season was derailed before it began, when No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren injured his foot guarding LeBron James. So with the Thunder prepared to load up the tank once again, GM Sam Presti decided to focus on what he's best at: Acquiring future draft picks. Yesterday, Presti sent 2020 second-rounder Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Mo Harkless and a 2029 second-round pick.
Sharks hope changes get team back on track after 3-year skid
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are a team in transition. After missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history, the Sharks overhauled the coaching staff and front office, dealt away star defenseman Brent Burns and come into the season with few outsiders expecting they can get back into contention right away.
Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 5 matchup with TCU.
Today in Sports History: Expos to Move to Washington D.C.
1923 — Gene Sarazen beats Walter Hagen 1 up to capture the PGA championship. 1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Lou Nova in the sixth round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain the world heavyweight title. 1954 — Willie Mays makes his over-the-shoulder catch of...
