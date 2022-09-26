Wednesday marked the end of the Clippers' season after five months of baseball. They finished third, behind Nashville and Toledo, in the International League West with an 85-64 record. The Clippers also had 16 of their players make MLB debuts. Will Benson, Peyton Battenfield and Xzavion Curry were just a few who spent time with the big club. Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan, who started their seasons in Columbus, are playing for the Guardians this postseason....

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO