ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Celeste Mastin Appointed H.B. Fuller President and CEO, Succeeding Jim Owens Upon His Retirement

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyCxo_0iB5jlLK00

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that Celeste Mastin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jim Owens as H.B. Fuller’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 4, 2022. Upon assuming the role, Mastin will also join the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Owens, who will be retiring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005773/en/

Celeste Mastin appointed H.B. Fuller President and CEO, succeeding Jim Owens upon his retirement. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of H.B. Fuller, and I am very proud of all that we have accomplished as a team over the last 12 years,” said Jim Owens, President and CEO. “With a proven value-creation strategy, an experienced leadership team in place, and positive momentum, this is the opportune time to transition the Company’s leadership.”

Owens added, “Celeste is an outstanding leader and ideal fit with H.B. Fuller’s entrepreneurial, customer-focused, global culture. She brings strategic insights, continuity of leadership, and a strong record of delivering exceptional results. I am confident the Company will excel and reach new levels of financial and operational performance under her leadership.”

“I would like to thank Jim and the Board for the opportunity to lead this fantastic company and the many exceptional team members who work for H.B. Fuller,” said Mastin. “H.B. Fuller has a rich history of innovating to create unique products to meet our customers’ most-challenging needs and has become the world’s leading pure-play adhesives company. We have a winning strategy, tremendous talent and leadership, and the entrepreneurial culture that will continue this legacy. I believe strongly in our strategy and vision and I will remain focused on expanding on these strengths to accelerate organic growth and enhance the Company’s margin profile to achieve our strategic goals and reach our full potential.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Jim Owens for his strong and tireless leadership of H.B. Fuller for the past 12 years and congratulate him on his retirement,” said Lee Mitau, Chairman of the Board. “Under Jim’s leadership, the Company has tripled in both revenue and market value as the Company shifted its portfolio towards more highly specified, higher growth market segments, such as electronics, solar, and electric vehicles. There is no question the Company will continue to benefit from Jim’s indelible contributions as CEO. We wish him and his family well in the years ahead.”

Mitau continued, “The Board has full confidence that Celeste is the right leader to continue to advance our strategy and keep moving H.B. Fuller forward. Celeste was hired into the COO role based on her wealth of experience leading complex, global businesses, and her qualifications and abilities to assume the role of CEO. Her appointment culminates a multi-year process to identify the best candidate to succeed Jim. We look forward to welcoming Celeste onto the Board and working with her to continue to execute the Company’s proven strategy and further accelerate shareholder value creation.”

About Celeste Mastin:

Celeste Mastin currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of H.B. Fuller. She has more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing and distribution with a successful track record of guiding companies’ growth through innovation, service improvement, global expansion, and acquisition.

Prior to joining H.B. Fuller, Mastin served as CEO of PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions, one of the largest distributors of petroleum lubrication solutions in the United States. Prior to that, she held CEO roles at Distribution International, Inc. and MMI Products, Inc. (a division of Oldcastle), and she served in senior leadership roles at Ferro Corporation and Bostik Adhesives, now owned by Arkema. Mastin began her career at Shell Chemical Co. She currently serves on the board of directors of Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA).

Mastin earned her MBA from the University of Houston and her BS in Chemical Engineering from Washington State University.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005773/en/

CONTACT: Steven Brazones

Investor Relations Contact

651-236-5060

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: H.B. Fuller Company

PUB: 09/26/2022 04:30 PM/DISC: 09/26/2022 04:32 PM

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Marsh McLennan Announces John Q. Doyle to Succeed Daniel S. Glaser as President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, announced today that John Q. Doyle, 58, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Daniel S. Glaser, 62, will retire from Marsh McLennan at year end following a decade leading the Company through a period of extraordinary growth and change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005439/en/ John Q. Doyle has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh McLennan, effective January 1, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
WWD

Herbert Mines Associates Names Brenda Malloy CEO

An expert in chief executive officer succession planning, Brenda Malloy is now experiencing it herself — she is being promoted to CEO of Herbert Mines Associates, the executive search firm. Malloy, who has served as president, officially steps into the CEO role on Jan. 1. Malloy will be the third CEO in the firm’s 44-year history. Malloy replaces Hal Reiter, who will continue to serve as chairman.More from WWDAmour Vert Taps Lily KwongLiebeskind Berlin Gets New ManagementTag Heuer Mulls New Direction “In her new role, Ms. Malloy will be responsible for the strategic growth of the largest independent retained executive search firm...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists

BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Associated Press

Kinaxis Publishes Its 2022 Global Impact Report

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, published its 2022 Global Impact Report, outlining milestones achieved across its core Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) commitments; protecting our planet, taking care of people, giving back and building trust through integrity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005099/en/ Highlights from the report include:
ECONOMY
theindustry.fashion

VF Corp unveils five-year growth plan

VF Corporation, owner of Vans and Timberland, has unveiled its long-term strategic growth plan, outlining the company’s goal to drive value for shareholders by FY27. Within its growth plan, VF Corp said it will innovate within its existing brand portfolio and expand into "adjacencies" that complement its current brands and tap into consumer growth spaces.
BUSINESS
Fortune

At GSK, women now hold both the CFO and CEO roles

GSK PLC will join the ranks of only a few major companies where both the CEO and CFO are women. The U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant announced on Monday that Julie Brown, COO, and CFO at Burberry Group PLC, a British luxury fashion house, will become the next CFO at GSK and executive director of the board. Brown, the company’s first female finance chief, will succeed current CFO Iain Mackay, who will retire from his position in May 2023. Brown will join GSK in April 2023, will work with Mackay on the transition, and begin on May 1.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Owens
freightwaves.com

Echo CEO: Recession coming, but next capacity crunch is baked in

The CEO of Echo Global Logistics, a leading 3PL provider and freight brokerage in the U.S., sees a serious macroeconomic recession on the horizon but thinks the prognosis for the trucking market is a bit more complicated. Doug Waggoner, who has served at Echo’s helm since 2006, taking the company...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy