Pontiac, MI

'Such a blessing': Pontiac nonprofit gathers coats and toys for kids

By Simon Shaykhet, Collin Frederick
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
A massive donation effort is underway to help kids receive warm clothes and toys in time for the holiday season.

A founder of a Pontiac-based nonprofit is reaching out to raise more awareness about the need in her city.

Winter coats for kids and board games are just some of the hundreds of items the nonprofit is gathering before Christmas.

“It’s such a blessing when you are struggling and you don’t know where you are going to turn to next. It’s like God opened up his hands and just said here you go,” said Theodora Harper, whose children received gifts.

Harper is expressing gratitude to Ruth Montague, the founder of the organization Thankful Hearts. Montague has been unlocking kindness for 300 families a year for the past decade. At a storage facility, she showed 7 Action News some of the many presents and coats already being gathered.

“This is what we do as we get toys for the organization. We just store it for the event and get two U-Haul’s and people here hauling everything,” Montague said.

Census statistics show nearly one-third of Pontiac families are at or near the poverty level. Also, inflation is expected to make things harder this holiday season. A new survey from Bankrate says 40% of people will change how they shop, and 27% will go into debt.

“We do as much as we can to serve our community,” Montague said.

She tells us she draws inspiration from her mother who raised eight children with help from others generosity. Also, Ruth has seen what these issues look like up close.

She added, “I had a 24-hour day care and saw kids with no clothes, underwear or shoelaces.”

For Harper, it’s emotional.

“Happy and joyous. That’s what it’s all about,” she said about helping others.

If you’d like to get involved or help, you can mail donations to 257 Rapid Street Pontiac, MI 48341 or call Montague at 248-563-3191.

