UNFI and Symbotic Announce Agreement to Implement Industry-Leading Warehouse Automation Systems

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. & WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) and Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) today announced that they have entered into a commercial agreement to implement Symbotic’s A.I.-powered robotics and software automation in five of UNFI’s distribution centers over the next four years. Under the agreement, UNFI also has an option to implement Symbotic’s warehouse automation systems in additional distribution centers.

An example of Symbotic’s A.I.-powered Robotic Automation System for optimized mixed-SKU pallets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Symbotic’s end-to-end automation system, with robotic case pick capabilities, is designed to enable UNFI to transform its distribution centers to enhance capabilities and efficiency, improve order accuracy for its customers, increase storage capacity within its facilities, and facilitate planned future growth. The Symbotic System ™ will be able to fulfill customer-specific orders, which is expected to create operating efficiencies at the customer store level while creating a safer environment for associates.

“We’re pleased to introduce Symbotic systems into our distribution network, which we believe will benefit our customers, suppliers and associates,” said Mark Bushway, UNFI’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “We currently have automation in a number of our distribution centers, but we believe the Symbotic System will improve the accuracy, efficiency, quality and speed of our supply chain and help take our operations to a new level.”

“We are excited to welcome UNFI as a customer and look forward to working with them to transform their distribution centers,” said Michael J. Loparco, Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “Additionally, we believe this agreement further validates the broad applicability of the Symbotic A.I.-powered robotics and software platform.”

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About Symbotic

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today’s complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

