ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exchange Income Corporation Celebrates a Successful First Season of the Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQSWk_0iB5jf2y00

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--

As Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation approaches, Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or “the Corporation”) , a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aerospace, aviation and manufacturing sectors, celebrates the achievements of students of its Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway, the fully-funded opportunity for Indigenous community members to learn to fly and build careers as professional pilots that launched early in 2022 as a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action. With the support and guidance of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakank Inc. (MKO), the inaugural season of the Pathway welcomed eleven student pilots to Thompson, Manitoba, removing significant barriers to flight training faced by Indigenous candidates, including cost and location, and honoring the importance of retaining a deep connection to Indigenous culture while training.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005815/en/

The inaugural Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway graduating class. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Pathway’s members began their personalized flight training in June from Thompson’s regional airport through the expansion of EIC subsidiary and world class pilot training school, MFC Training (MFC). MFC operates its main facilities in Atlantic Canada and opened this satellite base in northern Manitoba to make this inspiring opportunity available locally. Following a summer of rigorous flight training both in the air and on the ground, all Pathway members have attained success. Each student pilot achieved their First Solo Flight, an important rite of passage for every aviator. EIC will continue to work with each of these students to further their path in aviation.

MKO’s Grand Chief, Garrison Settee, is proud of the accomplishments of the program’s members. “Our people are resilient and talented. This shows that, given the opportunity, they can achieve great things and will inspire the next generation of their community members to do the same. The Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway shows reconciliACTION, equipping participants with skills and confidence that will follow them wherever their paths in life lead.”

On Monday, members of the Indigenous Pilot Pathway were surrounded by family members and supported by representation from MKO, EIC, and the corporation’s airlines at the program’s graduation ceremony honoring their growth and achievements as aviators.

“This is just the beginning,” says EIC Chief Executive Officer, Mike Pyle. “We have long-standing and supportive relationships with the communities that we serve, and we will continue to work together to create and expand opportunities towards reconciliation for Indigenous Canadians to thrive.” For the Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway, this means building upon early flight training success through continued pilot training and awarding employment as a pilot for one of EIC’s local air operators following successful completion of members’ Commercial Pilot Licences.

About Exchange Income Corporation:

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained in this news release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 and pandemic-related risks, the dependence of the Corporation on the operations and assets currently owned by it, the degree to which its subsidiaries are leveraged, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate with the Corporation’s financial performance, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, the risk of shareholder liability, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, the cyclicality of the industries, seasonality of the businesses, poor weather conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations, legal proceedings, commodity prices and raw material exposure, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Corporation with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005815/en/

CONTACT: Mike Pyle

Chief Executive Officer

Exchange Income Corporation

(204) 982-1850

mpyle@eig.caPam Plaster

Vice President, Investor Development

Exchange Income Corporation

(204) 953-1314

pplaster@eig.ca

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Exchange Income Corporation

PUB: 09/26/2022 04:40 PM/DISC: 09/26/2022 04:42 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FirePower Capital spins out Spearhead Corporate Development, a human-first, tech-driven buy-side advisory service, and backs it with an initial US$3.2 million investment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- FirePower Capital (“FirePower”), an M&A advisor, lender and investor to mid-market companies, today announced the spin-out of its specialized buy-side advisory service under the Spearhead Corporate Development (“Spearhead”) name. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005890/en/ Spearhead provides the luxury of choice in deal sourcing for M&A to its clients (large corporate strategics and private equity investors) on a global basis.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Found Discovers New High-Grade Gold Zone West of the Appleton Fault Intercepting 10.4 g/t Au Over 10.5m & 17.9 g/t Au Over 4.2m at “Keats West”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from six diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a program designed to test the west side of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone (“ AFZ ”) adjacent to the Keats Zone. New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1500km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005513/en/ Figure 1. Keats West plan view map (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

BioTalent Canada Introduces National Talent Strategy to Address Bio-Economy Skills Shortage

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- BioTalent Canada today unveiled its national talent strategy, a critical element of its mission to help the Canadian bio-economy meet its short- and long-term labour needs. The strategy will help support the sector with valuable labour market information and the best job-ready human resources available to address current and forecasted labour shortages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005314/en/ The new strategy will also support the goals of Canada’s Economic Strategy Tables for the country’s health and biosciences sector, which aim to foster a sustainable, globally competitive health ecosystem that promotes improved health outcomes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Entos Pharmaceuticals Passes Significant Enrollment Milestone in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of its COVID-19 DNA Vaccine

EDMONTON, Alberta & OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines with its Fusogenix proteolipid vehicle (PLV) nucleic acid delivery platform, and Centre National de Recherche et de Formation sur le Paludisme (CNRFP), the Burkina Faso site team lead by Dr. Gansane Adama, announced today that enrollment is now complete into the single and two-dose cohorts of the Phase 2 clinical trial of Covigenix VAX-001-1b (Covigenix), its COVID-19 DNA vaccine. A total of 268 participants are enrolled in the study at two sites in Burkina Faso. The phase 2 trial in Burkina Faso is managed by Clinical Pharma Solutions Inc. based in Ontario, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005141/en/ Phase 2 Clinical Trial Participant (Photo credit: CNRFP)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pyle
The Associated Press

Kaohsiung Global Smart Harbors Forum Launched to Foster International Tie-ups

The southern city of Kaohsiung, known as the Maritime Capital and the Harbor Capital of Taiwan, serves as the best base for Taiwan to venture into marine technology. In recent years, with time evolution and industrial changes, the City Government has been striving to promote the transformation of the Port of Kaohsiung from an industrial harbor to a people-oriented hub, while implementing strategic intelligence solutions in the advanced semiconductor industry and 5G-enabled applications and services with the aim of meeting the needs of future industrial transformation and achieving technological leadership in various fields. This press release features multimedia. View the...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Goodbye Digital Transformation, Hello Hyperautomation: Jitterbit Research Reveals New Focus for Mittelstand Businesses

UTRECHT, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has today revealed the results of its latest in-depth targeted survey ’ The Mittelstand in the Age of Hyperautomation’— the first survey of its kind revealing the views of senior professionals from Mittelstand companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005225/en/ the Mittelstand in the age of hyperautomation (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
gulfcoastmedia.com

AWS Announces 25 Startups Selected for AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders

(BPT) - As part of its continued $30 million commitment to provide underrepresented founders with the resources, capital and community they need to level the startup playing field, Amazon Web …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment

More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonality#Foreign Currency#Pilot#Atlantic Canada#Winnipeg#Eic
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to encourage more youths to pursue skilled trade jobs

You may have noticed lately that it can take weeks to book a technician to look at your furnace, or that scheduling an appointment to fix your car means waiting longer than you’re used to. These are tangible signs that we are experiencing a shortage of skilled tradespeople — a problem that is set to worsen unless it is addressed immediately. It’s easy to overlook the importance of skilled trade jobs. Unless someone works in trades, or knows someone who does, the reason why there are fewer plumbers still working might not be so obvious — that is, until the faucet...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Disperse, which brings AI-fuelled data to construction projects, raises $16M

Founded out of London in 2015, Disperse effectively creates a digital version of an entire construction site, including visual snapshots that track the progress of work to help all stakeholders — regardless of where they’re based — keep up with things. For this, Disperse sends someone around a site at regular intervals with a standard 360° camera, and the resulting imagery is fed directly into the Disperse platform which processes the visuals and applies computer vision techniques to figure out what’s happening.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy