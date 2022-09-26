Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on the front lines of helping those in need when disaster strikes. Both agencies are preparing for every possible scenario as Hurricane Ian eyes Florida. “Just really been on a planning timeline the four or five days,”...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
CBS 46
Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%
ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years. The hearings are likely to see clashes over how much profit the utility should earn and how much solar panel owners should be paid. The...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet midweek; FIRST ALERT Friday & Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a cool start to the day on Tuesday. The temperature will range from the 40s to the low 50s at sunrise (around 7:30 a.m.) throughout north Georgia. Look for a lot of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s - a beautiful day!
Comments / 0