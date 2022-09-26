Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO