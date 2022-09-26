ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Daily Voice

'Targeted' Teen Shot Dead In York: Police

A 19-year-old man has died following a "targeted shooting" a York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say. The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man shot and killed in York

YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Teen dead after central Pa. shooting

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
YORK, PA
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon, PA
FOX 43

Lebanon police investigating Sunday stabbing incident

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 a.m. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Lebanon. He is currently being treated for his injuries, consisting of lacerations and stab wounds. According to police, they...
LEBANON, PA
#City Police#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Lancaster police searching for two charged with firearms violations

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for two men wanted for theft and firearm charges. On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:36 p.m. two Lancaster officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a white Ford Fusion sedan with an inspection violation. The stop was conducted at...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

SUV crashes into home in Highspire Borough

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — An SUV crashed into home early Saturday morning in Highspire Borough, Dauphin County. The Highspire Borough Police Department has released a photo of the crash scene (shown above) along the 100 block of Second Street and said the incident is under investigation. "The car was traveling...
HIGHSPIRE, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg

Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

