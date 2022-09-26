Read full article on original website
'Targeted' Teen Shot Dead In York: Police
A 19-year-old man has died following a "targeted shooting" a York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say. The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering...
Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Man shot and killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
Teen dead after central Pa. shooting
A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
Pa. inmate charged, threatened to torch Walmart, bomb parole building: report
According to Fox 56, an inmate incarcerated at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County has been charged with terroristic threats after writing threatening letters to the Allentown District Parole office. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 65-year-old Timothy Koebert wrote a series of letters with threats to blow up the Allentown District...
19-year-old killed in York shooting: coroner
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in York City late Tuesday night, the York County Coroner's Office reports.
Lebanon police investigating Sunday stabbing incident
LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 a.m. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Lebanon. He is currently being treated for his injuries, consisting of lacerations and stab wounds. According to police, they...
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises
Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
Pa. man accused of shooting at Penn College police officer near campus
WILLIAMSPORT – A homeless man has been accused of firing several shots at a Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer who had responded just off-campus to assist Williamsport officers on a call for a disturbance with a gun. No one was injured in the incident about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Lancaster police searching for two charged with firearms violations
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for two men wanted for theft and firearm charges. On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:36 p.m. two Lancaster officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a white Ford Fusion sedan with an inspection violation. The stop was conducted at...
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
SUV crashes into home in Highspire Borough
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — An SUV crashed into home early Saturday morning in Highspire Borough, Dauphin County. The Highspire Borough Police Department has released a photo of the crash scene (shown above) along the 100 block of Second Street and said the incident is under investigation. "The car was traveling...
Police: York County woman threw knife at man, 2-year-old child during confrontation
ETTERS, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw a knife at the father of her 2-year-old child and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this month in Newberry Township. Jill Rachel Streavig, 42, of Etters, was intoxicated and under...
Two dead, one injured following crash involving commercial truck in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police say two people were killed and one injured following a crash in Lancaster County. According to police it happened on 222 in East Cocalico Township in the area of mile marker 43.2. Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a commercial truck...
Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police. Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.
Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg
Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
