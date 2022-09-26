ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger could be coming to Charlotte

By Kiara Jacobs
 2 days ago

Source: Epics / Getty


Please tell me this is true!

The popular Texas burger chain, Whataburger may be expanding, opening a new store in the Queen City.

In a pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Kimco Realty, the developer asks the city to convert an old Suntrust Bank into a Whataburger.

The existing building would be reused which is located in the Tyvola Square shopping center at 5301 South Boulevard near Tyvola Blvd.

This meeting process gives city officials the opportunity to view plans submitted by a developer, Kimco Realty. The city record of this plan is titled “Whataburger Conversion of Former Bank.”

Whataburger has expanded outside of Texas, with locations in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida, among other states.

The burger joint is known of course for its burgers, but Whataburger also serves “Whatachicken” sandwiches, patty melts, fries, and onion rings.

