ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgGZY_0iB5jLaY00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it’s on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold in a city near San Antonio. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kirby ! #TexasLottery #Texas ,” the lottery tweeted.

The top-prize winning ticket was able to match all five of the Sep. 24 drawing’s winning numbers 13, 17, 20, 21, and 27. It was sold at Kirby Food Mart on Seguin Road in the city of Kirby; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kirby, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Seguin, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
KVUE

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Check out the best beer festivals Texas has to offer: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to drinking beer, where is the best place to do it? At home, at the ball game, at a bar, at a festival, camping, or maybe at the beach?. We say there’s no bad place, as long as the drinking remains in the responsible category; what better day to discuss enjoying a beer responsibly than Wednesday, September 28, National Drink Beer Day?
TEXAS STATE
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#The Lottery#Kirby Food Mart#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Texas streaming lawsuit moves to Dallas Federal Court

A lawsuit brought forward by a number of Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, against three streaming entities, has officially been moved from state court to federal court, according to documents filed earlier this month in Dallas Federal Court.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy