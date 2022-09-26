$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it’s on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold in a city near San Antonio. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kirby ! #TexasLottery #Texas ,” the lottery tweeted.

The top-prize winning ticket was able to match all five of the Sep. 24 drawing’s winning numbers 13, 17, 20, 21, and 27. It was sold at Kirby Food Mart on Seguin Road in the city of Kirby; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

