ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Find Link To Live Video Of McMaster's Greer event here

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxTSE_0iB5j2u000

As the general election approaches, candidates are out more speaking to voter groups. Governor Henry McMaster will be in Greenville County speaking at an event titled "Victory Kickoff".

Monday night's event is being presented by the Pickens County Town Hall Republican club and the 4th District Republican club. The event is set to begin at 7 PM at the Historic Greer Depot.

Live Video from the event will start at 7 PM and can be found at www.pickenscountytownhall.com and their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMN7zjRsvOE

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Government
City
Greer, SC
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Police called to library to investigate ‘obscene material’

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police have now been pulled into the debate over what should and shouldn’t be in a library. Travelers Rest police chief Ben Ford said his department received an email saying the Travelers Rest library branch was spreading obscene material. The email named LGBTQ...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Election Local#County Town#Governor#Https#Election State#Republican
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. woman becomes second in over half a century to get SC honor

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stewart Marketing and Consulting recently announced that Brenda Stewart recently became the second Lauren’s County woman in over half a century to be awarded the Order of the Palmetto. Officials said Steward was recognized for her service in Lauren’s County and her efforts...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX Carolina

One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy