Find Link To Live Video Of McMaster's Greer event here

As the general election approaches, candidates are out more speaking to voter groups. Governor Henry McMaster will be in Greenville County speaking at an event titled "Victory Kickoff".

Monday night's event is being presented by the Pickens County Town Hall Republican club and the 4th District Republican club. The event is set to begin at 7 PM at the Historic Greer Depot.

Live Video from the event will start at 7 PM and can be found at www.pickenscountytownhall.com and their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMN7zjRsvOE