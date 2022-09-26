ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texas has most weather-related power outages in the country

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from Climate Central reports that Texas has the most weather-related power outages in the nation.

The report looked at the surge in weather-related power outages from the year 2000-2021 and Texas leads the nation with 180 reported weather-related outages. Following behind the Lone Star State was Michigan with 132 outages and California with 129 outages.

Of the more than 1,500 weather-related major power outages:

  • 58% were caused by severe weather such as high winds, rain, and thunderstorms
  • 22% of them were caused by winter weather, including snow, ice, and freezing rain
  • 15% of them were caused by tropical storms and hurricanes
  • About 5% of them were caused by extreme heat and wildfires

For the full report, visit Climate Central .

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
fox4news.com

Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm

GRANBURY, Texas - A North Texas couple was less than one month into their four-month stay at their Florida vacation home when they decided to evacuate. That home may end up right in Hurricane Ian's path. The storm shifted a bit on Tuesday, and it’s now forecasted to hit right...
Houston Press

As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas

Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

