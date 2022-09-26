Report: Texas has most weather-related power outages in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from Climate Central reports that Texas has the most weather-related power outages in the nation.
The report looked at the surge in weather-related power outages from the year 2000-2021 and Texas leads the nation with 180 reported weather-related outages. Following behind the Lone Star State was Michigan with 132 outages and California with 129 outages.
Of the more than 1,500 weather-related major power outages:
- 58% were caused by severe weather such as high winds, rain, and thunderstorms
- 22% of them were caused by winter weather, including snow, ice, and freezing rain
- 15% of them were caused by tropical storms and hurricanes
- About 5% of them were caused by extreme heat and wildfires
For the full report, visit Climate Central .
