Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO