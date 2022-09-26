ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Apartment destroyed, others damaged in east Tulsa fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One apartment has been destroyed and three others sustained smoke damage after a fire broke out at the Crossings at Oakbrook in east Tulsa, according to firefighters. The building had eight apartments, four of which were under construction and unoccupied, and four that were occupied.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Tulsa, OK
Cherokee, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Inola man dead after hitting a ditch then embankment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old man died after crashing into a ditch and hitting an embankment in Rogers County Tuesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on NS 4200 Road near EW 610 Road just south of Inola. Martin Rios from Inola was taken to a...
INOLA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest weekly most wanted burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are trying to find 26-year-old Vysean Ervin. Police say Ervin is about five foot six inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. On July 24, police say Ervin broke into a home near East Pine Street and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department prepares for medical response at state fair this year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 27, the Tulsa Fire Department EMS Staff begin setting up and preparing for medical response for this year's Tulsa State Fair. Firefighters will be on site during each event to quickly and efficiently respond to any emergency medical calls. A mobile dispatch center...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
LEONARD, OK

