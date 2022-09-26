Read full article on original website
KTUL
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport
Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
KTUL
Apartment destroyed, others damaged in east Tulsa fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One apartment has been destroyed and three others sustained smoke damage after a fire broke out at the Crossings at Oakbrook in east Tulsa, according to firefighters. The building had eight apartments, four of which were under construction and unoccupied, and four that were occupied.
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
KTUL
Inola man dead after hitting a ditch then embankment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old man died after crashing into a ditch and hitting an embankment in Rogers County Tuesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on NS 4200 Road near EW 610 Road just south of Inola. Martin Rios from Inola was taken to a...
40-year-old Inola man dead after Rogers County crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on NS 4200 Rd, about 2 miles south of Inola in Rogers County. OHP said the crash took place Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. Martin Rios of Inola, was driving a 2015...
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest weekly most wanted burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are trying to find 26-year-old Vysean Ervin. Police say Ervin is about five foot six inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. On July 24, police say Ervin broke into a home near East Pine Street and...
Police identify man shot and killed by homeowner in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/2022 1:25 p.m.): Police identified 32-year-old Scotty Villines as the man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner Tuesday. Police said the homeowner was questioned and released by detectives. Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday...
Police investigate man shot and killed in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday afternoon, near East 13th Street and South Harvard Avenue, south of the University of Tulsa campus. Officers said an elderly man shot and killed a man breaking into his home...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department prepares for medical response at state fair this year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 27, the Tulsa Fire Department EMS Staff begin setting up and preparing for medical response for this year's Tulsa State Fair. Firefighters will be on site during each event to quickly and efficiently respond to any emergency medical calls. A mobile dispatch center...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
Thief steals road signs in Rogers County, creates dangerous intersections
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Officials in Rogers County tell FOX23 someone has continued to steal road signs from a rural intersection for months, and it’s putting drivers and children in danger. “We had four instances in July,” Rogers County Head of Sign Maintenance Lee Francis said. And...
Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
KTUL
Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
School bus crashes into river with students on board
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/27; 8:24 p.m.) — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his south Tulsa home. “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Kunzweiler said in a...
