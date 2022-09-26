Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday.

Near Mission

On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop north of La Homa, a community near Palmview.

Multiple subjects bailed out of the pickup, and agents apprehended five migrants unlawfully present in the U.S., authorities said.

Near Fronton

Just before midnight Sept. 23, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Jeep Cherokee near Fronton, west of Roma along the Rio Grande. The Cherokee continued to drive east toward the Roma Port of Entry, where the driver stopped and “approximately seven subjects fled into Mexico,” Border Patrol reported.

Agents apprehended two migrants from inside the vehicle.

Los Ebanos

Saturday, Sept. 22, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents and Sullivan City Police Department officers interdicted a vehicle leaving Los Ebanos. Loaded with migrants, the vehicle stopped in a field and people flet into the brush, authorities said.

Agents apprehended six people and identified two as suspected smugglers, Border Patrol stated.

Rio Grande Valley airports

Additionally, Border Patrol agents interdicted two migrant smuggling attempts at two Valley airports, resulting in 32 arrests.

ValleyCentral reported on one of those encounters this weekend, when Border Patrol agents helped apprehend migrants reported to be on a plane attempting to leave McAllen .

All subjects were processed accordingly, Border Patrol reported Monday.

