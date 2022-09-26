ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley

By Ryan Henry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxwcS_0iB5hAo900

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday.

Near Mission

On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop north of La Homa, a community near Palmview.

Multiple subjects bailed out of the pickup, and agents apprehended five migrants unlawfully present in the U.S., authorities said.

DPS takes action as migrant-filled plane takes off in McAllen

Near Fronton

Just before midnight Sept. 23, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Jeep Cherokee near Fronton, west of Roma along the Rio Grande. The Cherokee continued to drive east toward the Roma Port of Entry, where the driver stopped and “approximately seven subjects fled into Mexico,” Border Patrol reported.

Agents apprehended two migrants from inside the vehicle.

Los Ebanos

Saturday, Sept. 22, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents and Sullivan City Police Department officers interdicted a vehicle leaving Los Ebanos. Loaded with migrants, the vehicle stopped in a field and people flet into the brush, authorities said.

Agents apprehended six people and identified two as suspected smugglers, Border Patrol stated.

Stabbing suspect likely in Mexico, McAllen police say

Rio Grande Valley airports

Additionally, Border Patrol agents interdicted two migrant smuggling attempts at two Valley airports, resulting in 32 arrests.

ValleyCentral reported on one of those encounters this weekend, when Border Patrol agents helped apprehend migrants reported to be on a plane attempting to leave McAllen .

All subjects were processed accordingly, Border Patrol reported Monday.

Comments / 3

kurv.com

Investigators Stop Another Attempt To Fly Illegal Immigrants Out Of RGV

Investigators are reporting another attempt to fly illegal immigrants out of the Rio Grande Valley using a private plane. The latest attempt happened Sunday at Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Agents from the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security found six people carrying fake identification onboard the plane. Three people are facing charges for planning the operation.
WESLACO, TX
Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday. On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a plane.
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S Border Patrol#Smuggling#Police#Edinburg#Air National Guard#Ford
Two Brownsville drug discoveries worth $306K combined, officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two discoveries of hidden narcotics last week at Gateway International Bridge have a combined estimated street value of more more than $306,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 24, a 40-year-old Brownsville woman attempted to cross into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, in a 2009 Chevrolet at […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico

McAllen police are searching for a stabbing suspect believed to have crossed into Mexico. An arrest warrant has been issued for Angel Luis Montanez, 26, for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, in connection with a stabbing on Sunday. At about 9:55 a.m., police responded to the area of the 1500...
MCALLEN, TX
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
MCALLEN, TX
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
Stabbing suspect likely in Mexico, McAllen police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 26-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault after a stabbing in McAllen but is suspected to be hiding in Mexico, police said Monday. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The McAllen Police Department has issued an arrest warrant through the municipal court for […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Driver Charged In Deadly Rural Hidalgo County Crash

A Mission man has been arrested in the death of a passenger in an apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton this past weekend. 42-year-old Walter Enrique Martinez was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 heading north on Moorefield Road a little after midnight Saturday. The sedan collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading south. The crash killed Martinez’s passenger, 65-year-old Ernesto Gomez Sanchez. The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized, treated for their injuries, and released.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Call Prompts Lockdown At DHR Health In Edinburg

Police in Edinburg say they found no signs of a threat to the DHR Health campus Monday following a call about an active shooter. Calls were placed to the Edinburg and McAllen Police Departments and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. All three agencies responded to the hospital, which was already on lockdown due to the threat.
EDINBURG, TX
Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda. A warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court, said police on Monday. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous.    On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen

A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
MCALLEN, TX
Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
HARLINGEN, TX
