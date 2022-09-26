ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook State Park to receive $4.5M for renovations

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Stony Brook State Park will be receiving $4.5 million to improve public facilities, state officials announced Monday. Among the major renovations includes a new modern bath house and lifeguard office for the summer tourist destination.

The 1,700-square-foot bath house will increase accessibility in the changing rooms, showers, and restrooms. A new 750-square-foot building will serve as headquarters for lifeguards, and will be outfitted with a first aid area and small office space.

“The breathtaking scenery at Stony Brook State Park has been attracting New Yorkers for nearly a century, and I am proud to make this $4.5 million investment that will enhance its facilities,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York’s State Parks are an anchor of our state’s tourism economy and are the gateways to the stunning natural beauty New York has to offer, and we will continue to invest in our parks system to ensure they will be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”

Additionally, the funding will be used to add a new playground, renew footpaths and signs, and improve an area for special events. The project will also improve accessibility and pedestrian traffic in many of the park’s busier spaces.

The construction will begin in the off-season and continue through the 2023 season.

Stony Brook State Park serves over 100,000 visitors annually, with campsites, lake and river swimming, hiking, and picnic pavilions. The park boasts three waterfalls, and a variety of playgrounds, playing fields, and other scenic areas.

“New York State continues to build parks that offer world-class facilities and experiences across the state,” NYS Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. “I encourage our visitors to explore the many attractions found throughout the region.”

