Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Archery
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Michigan man survives grizzly bear attack while hunting moose

A Michigan man nearly met his maker while he was hunting for moose in Alaska, after he and a group of hunters unknowingly stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her cubs.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting in northern Alaska, approximately 300 miles north of Anchorage, when he and his group accidentally came across the path of the mother bear and her three young cubs on 6 September.In an interview Memphis Live, the man’s uncle described how the interaction very quickly escalated, with the mother bear shifting into attack mode and lunging at the 33-year-old hunter.“She was coming at him and...
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans

If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
WASHINGTON STATE
outdoorsfirst.com

Tungsten Super Shot is Changing the Game for Turkey Hunters

Benefits of using Tungsten Super Shot for Turkey Hunting. Nothing is more rewarding than punching that tag on a Tom you had been chasing. Fall is almost here, and the thrill of the chase is upon us again. Fall Turkey hunting has its challenges, as the Tom’s are no longer eager to find a hen to breed and are not as responsive to calls. In the Spring, turkeys will roost in the same general area, but during the fall, they spread out and can be harder to pin down. As a result, you may find it harder to get the birds to come within range for a shot, and you may leave the field empty-handed. However, ammunition has made giant leaps and bounds, and now with TSS available, you may find yourself bagging that fall turkey with ease.
INDUSTRY

