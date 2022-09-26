At the turn of the century, things were not looking good for Batman. A few years earlier had seen the world subjected to Batman & Robin, a film maligned by critics and now considered one of the worst superhero films ever made. Its failure led to the cancellation of a proposed fifth film Batman Unchained, leaving Warner Bros. unsure of what to do with their character. Numerous ideas were proposed, all united in their desire to return Batman to his rightful place in the upper echelons of the genre, but studio uncertainty led to him languishing in purgatory before being revived by Christopher Nolan with 2005’s Batman Begins. The most notable of these ideas was Batman: Year One, an adaptation of Frank Miller’s seminal comic book that aimed to return the franchise to its darker roots. Darren Aronofsky was set to direct, and in stark contrast to the character he was tasked with resurrecting, Aronofsky was on top of the world. The success of his debut films Pi and Requiem for a Dream had made him cinema’s latest indie darling, and the prospect of him revitalizing the dormant franchise delighted fans. However, what he came back with was not what the studio had in mind. Aronofsky wanted to push the mature tone beyond anything that had previously been attempted, with even Miller expressing skepticism toward his ideas. Disagreements over casting exacerbated problems, and before long Year One was canceled. Quite what the finished film would have looked like remains unknown, and given how polarizing Aronofsky’s films tend to be, it’s unlikely he would have made the crowd-pleaser that Warner Bros. was hoping for. But there is some sadness that it never saw the light of day, and its unique approach to the material makes it a curious what-if to speculate about.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO