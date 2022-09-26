Read full article on original website
‘Andor’ episode 4 finally name-drops the character fans have been waiting for
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. Despite front-loading us with a three-part premiere last week, Andor is actually taking something of a slow burn approach with the way it’s folding in its ties to the wider Star Wars universe over time. It took until today’s fourth episode, for example, for Genevieve O’Reilly to show up as Mon Mothma, a character last seen in 2016’s Rogue One. Speaking of which, this same episode also name-dropped another key figure from that movie that fans are eagerly awaiting to make themselves known.
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Samara Weaving to Star in New Action Horror Film 'Azrael'
It seems like Hollywood has a new scream queen. Deadline is reporting that. star Samara Weaving is once again attached to a horror project, this time an action-horror movie titled Azrael, which is also reportedly being looked at by producers as the start of a new horror franchise. Weaving is...
Netflix's Addams Family spinoff reveals Wednesday release date
Netflix's upcoming Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will premiere on November 23, it's been confirmed. The news was announced on Netflix's official Twitter account, where they also revealed a new poster of Scream star Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The eight-episode series will follow a teenaged Wednesday during her years...
What Is the Significance of Cassian's Ship in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Although Andor is a much different type of Star Wars adventure than what we have seen before, Cassian (Diego Luna) shares some qualities with the franchise’s most beloved heroes. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) all have an inherent ability to “fly almost anything.” This goes back to one of George Lucas’ oldest influences on the saga; as a teenager, he became an ace engineer and racer when he was growing up in Modesto, California.
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
All the Easter Eggs You've Missed in 'Andor'
One of the most refreshing things about Andor is that it seems like it's the first Star Wars series that isn’t tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker saga. Although The Mandalorian started off as a western on the outskirts of the galaxy, untouched by the events of the core storyline, it ultimately tied into familiar characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Star Wars fans wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the universe was only getting smaller.
Why Is Cassian Andor a Passenger on His Own Show?
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-4.In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) exclaimed that he has "been in this fight since I was six years old." And yet, at the start of Andor, Cassian is hardly part of the fight against the Empire. When he first appears on the Disney+ show, Cassian is searching for his sister; after that, life gets all the more complicated for him and for the viewer.
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
If you're not watching Andor, you're missing out — here's why
Andor, with multiple characters missing, got even better. Here's our case for why you need to watch Andor on Disney Plus.
Disney Is Making a Figment Movie Produced By Seth Rogen
Figment, the mascot of Imagination Pavilion at Epcot, is finally getting his due on-screen. Per Deadline, Disney is working on a film centered on the small purple dragon with Seth Rogen attached through his Point Grey Pictures banner. Set to write the film are Pokémon Detective Pikachu duo Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Batgirl’ Footage with Brendan Fraser as Firefly
Leslie Grace isn’t letting “Batgirl” down without a fight. Almost two months after Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the DC film would be indefinitely shelved, lead star Leslie Grace shared a TikTok video of behind-the-scenes footage from filming. Grace plays Barbara Gordon in the film, which was expected to premiere on streamer HBO Max in early 2023. Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons rounded out the cast. Grace shared scenes of herself in the makeup chair, practicing fight choreography, and co-star Fraser doing push-ups as character Firefly. The video is set to Grace’s original song titled “Batgirls Get Lonely Too.” “Wrote this song...
What Happened to Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Batman: Year One’?
At the turn of the century, things were not looking good for Batman. A few years earlier had seen the world subjected to Batman & Robin, a film maligned by critics and now considered one of the worst superhero films ever made. Its failure led to the cancellation of a proposed fifth film Batman Unchained, leaving Warner Bros. unsure of what to do with their character. Numerous ideas were proposed, all united in their desire to return Batman to his rightful place in the upper echelons of the genre, but studio uncertainty led to him languishing in purgatory before being revived by Christopher Nolan with 2005’s Batman Begins. The most notable of these ideas was Batman: Year One, an adaptation of Frank Miller’s seminal comic book that aimed to return the franchise to its darker roots. Darren Aronofsky was set to direct, and in stark contrast to the character he was tasked with resurrecting, Aronofsky was on top of the world. The success of his debut films Pi and Requiem for a Dream had made him cinema’s latest indie darling, and the prospect of him revitalizing the dormant franchise delighted fans. However, what he came back with was not what the studio had in mind. Aronofsky wanted to push the mature tone beyond anything that had previously been attempted, with even Miller expressing skepticism toward his ideas. Disagreements over casting exacerbated problems, and before long Year One was canceled. Quite what the finished film would have looked like remains unknown, and given how polarizing Aronofsky’s films tend to be, it’s unlikely he would have made the crowd-pleaser that Warner Bros. was hoping for. But there is some sadness that it never saw the light of day, and its unique approach to the material makes it a curious what-if to speculate about.
Genevieve O’Reilly Brings Texture, Nuance to ‘Andor’s’ Mon Mothma: “We All Rebel in Different Ways”
There’s a story behind every character in Star Wars, no matter how much screen time they’re given. Andor, the latest in Disney+’s line of live-action Star Wars series, proves that to be true — and not just with series lead Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The same level of detail is paid to Luna’s scruffy, hardscrabble spy as is paid to Senator Mon Mothma, a regal character who’s Andor’s opposite in every way — except in their aligned mission to overthrow the Galactic Empire. Genevieve O’Reilly returns in the role of Mon Mothma and, over 15 years into her tenure as the Rebel leader, finally gets the space to show audiences how this senator developed her canny, steely resolve.
‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)
”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
