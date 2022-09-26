Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Meet the Artists: Stacie Tamaki's 'Sold to Slaughter'
"Sold to Slaughter" by Stacie Tamaki is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 28, 2022) Meet the Artists: Stacie Tamaki’s ‘Sold to Slaughter’. Survivors reflect on battles during Childhood Cancer …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092922. Folds of Honor hosts inaugural collegiate tournament.
Welcoming fall flavors with a spin at ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Ballerinas and Biggby Coffee graced ArtPrize today at Rosa Parks Circle. Fall is officially here, and you can feel the chill in the air, but don’t worry because Biggby coffee has a lineup of fall favorites that are sure to warm you up this time of year. Available now is their popular pumpkin spice latte, Caramel Apple Cider, and their Sweet Foam Pumpkin cold brew. Biggby is also brightening up the community with their B the One Walk/Run that is taking place on October 9th at Millennium Park. The Walk/Run is for all ages and all proceeds go to iUnderstand Love Heals which helps offer compassion and comfort to those affected by suicide or a mental health illness.
Meet the Artists: Rebecca Zeiss's 'Cross My Heart'
"Cross My Heart" by Rebecca Zeiss is displayed at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 26, 2022)
Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, inspire
A combat veteran has turned his coping mechanism into an inspirational display at ArtPrize. (Sept. 26, 2022) Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …. Meet the Artists: Olaniyi R. Akindiya’s Till Death …. ‘Enough is enough’: Muskegon Heights teacher exasperated …. Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t...
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
The Wine, Beer & Food Festival is back this November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re about a month and a half away from the 15th annual Wine, Beer and Food Festival! The festival is not only the ultimate in tasting experiences for both food and beverage but it offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to kick off their businesses with both consumers and other local businesses! Today we have Dawn Baker from the festival and two local business owner: Daryl Reece, owner of Stock Da Bar Vodka and Mario Rodriguez, owner of Soldadera Coffee.
Opening the door for conversation at family meal time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Talk sooner has wrapped up their vehicle and have hit the road in 7 different counties to get the conversation started for many families about drugs and alcohol. September is Family dinner month, and it is a time to get everyone together to share a meal and a conversation. Having regular family meals is a great way to support your children. The dinner table is a natural place where many people open up about their day or what is bothering them. This is a great place to address alcohol and drugs and talk about what is wrong with your kids as they connect with you over dinner. Another great time to talk to your kids about important issues or things that are bothering them is in the car.
A.K. Rikk’s shows us 3 ways to wear denim this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall weather has arrived which means it’s time for fall fashion! Ilze and Blair from A.K. Rikk’s, our Fashion and Style Expert, join us today to talk about denim trends for this season plus they’ll give us a preview of a special event they have coming up this Friday, Drinks & Denim. Come out this Friday for a ladies night event with Oscar Adames from L’AGENCE! There will be fashion advice, French champagne cocktails and a chance to win $1,000 in L’AGENCE just by trying on the new silhouettes.
Now is a great time to clean your carpets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is getting colder and we’ll be spending a lot more time inside our homes and maybe you’ve realized your floors need a little attention. Today we have Jack from Koda Carpet Cleaning here to tell us about their carpet cleaning services. They have extensive knowledge about stains and stain removal and can help clean your floor whether it’s carpet, tile, grout, wood or rugs!
Heritage Museum of Newaygo County reopens after expansion
The Heritage Museum of Newaygo County is reopening to the public after a move to a new facility. (Sept. 28, 2022) Heritage Museum of Newaygo County reopens after expansion. Survivors reflect on battles during Childhood Cancer …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092922. Folds of Honor hosts inaugural collegiate tournament.
Big 4 Guide to West Michigan pumpkin patches & cider mills
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days. (Sept. 28, 2022)
Tudor Dixon proposes 'Women's Sports Fairness Act'
Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal to “protect women’s sports.” (Sept. 28, 2022)
A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems like we’re always looking for a hotel to recommend, especially during times like ArtPrize when so many people are coming to town. The new Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Grandville is a great option. The name is new but they’ve been offering comfort and convenience in that spot for years and now they’ve re-branded, and are offering more than before!
Create a successful plan for retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us are actively planning for our future, especially if we’re nearing or in retirement. If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
Dream 18: The Moors Golf Club's 15th hole
When you step up to the tee at the par-3, 150-yard 15th hole at The Moors Golf Club in Portage, you should be armed with two things: courage and proper yardage. The peninsula green is surrounded by trouble — that is, water on three sides. (Sept. 28, 2022)
Montell Construction helping local veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to tell you about a special project that Montell Construction is working on right now to help a veteran in West Michigan. It’s a chance for you to nominate a veteran in the area for a new deck for their home. Montell will build a new deck or customize an existing deck to help improve a vet’s life.
Spectrum Health is offering personalized care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To help minimize patient health care costs, Spectrum Health is offering more ways for individuals to better align their care to personal health goals and lifestyle needs while also removing barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable care. Some of the ways they’re achieving this is by offering transportation assistance, longer appointments, financial aid, free interpreting services in over 20 languages, and gender-affirming care.
Superintendent: Diverse schools excluded from roller rink party
Terry Hall Roller Rink said it could not accommodate students from all schools. The superintendent of Wyoming Public Schools said Terry Hall would not engage in a conversation about his concerns. (Sept. 26, 2022)
