Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Gamespot
Onimusha Anime Series Looks Violent And Bloody In First Images From Netflix
Capcom's classic game series Onimusha is making a comeback as an anime adaptation that will be available on Netflix at an unrevealed date. As part of several reveals from Netflix Anime, five images for the upcoming series were revealed. Similar to the recent Tekken: Bloodline series, Onimusha will combine 3D...
Gamespot
Every Upcoming Star Wars Game
There are a whole bunch of Star Wars projects in the works, including several movies and streaming series, but they all pale in comparison to the vast number of Star Wars video games on the horizon. From multiple publishers and across multiple genres, the current slate of Star Wars games is extensive and should have something for both longtime fans and younger players looking to get into the Star Wars universe.
ComicBook
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
Gamespot
Pre-Registration Is Now Open For Mobile Game King Of Fighters Arena
King of Fighters Arena, a new real-time PVP mobile game in the long-running fighting game franchise, has now opened up pre-registration on iOS and Android. Developer Netmarble has also launched the game's official site, providing more information on the game, including a development roadmap, playable characters, and plans for blockchain monetization.
Gamespot
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debuts Mind-Bending New Subtitled Promo
Warner Bros. Japan Anime has released the first English subtitled trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The breakout anime adapting the manga comes to Hulu on October 5. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he's secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. (Mob also works part-time for Reigen, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century" who is a fraudster but the only one Mob can truly be himself around.) Shigeo is so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. There's still time to catch up on the first two seasons on Crunchyroll before October 5, but if you just need a quick refresher before checking out the new trailer below, the show's official Twitter has also shared a quick video looking back at Seasons 1 and 2.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Gamespot
Best PS5 Controller In 2022
The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
Avatars and The Metaverse
Along with the emergence of the Metaverse, the term avatar has appeared more frequently. This is not a new term as we have been using it for years mainly to address our profile pictures on social media. Therefore, it is usually skipped and many still do not know what it is exactly in the Metaverse and whether it is the same as that on social media.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Gamespot
PSA: Ana De Armas NC-17 Netflix Movie Blonde Now Available For Streaming
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role, is now available to stream. Since first announced, Blonde has been steadily making waves and generating buzz for its position as Netflix's first NC-17 original film. Blonde was written and directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination...
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Promises No Loading Screens Or Cuts
Since it was first announced, EA Motive has had one ambitious promise for the upcoming Dead Space remake: that it will stay true to the original, while also being fully rebuilt from scratch in a new engine. A new blog on the topic has explained a little more about where the game has been expanded and modernized, and how Motive has tried to stay faithful to the original.
The Verge
How Twitch lost the battle for its soul
The reaction to the news that Twitch intends to change how it splits revenue with partnered streamers has been, on the whole, completely and utterly negative. Streamers at every level of growth, from the big-time partners to the smallest affiliates, were displeased to learn that the 70 / 30 revenue sharing split that had been long asked for — and is the standard or better elsewhere — was not only being rejected but being slowly phased out completely. To quote the Fallout 4 meme: “everyone disliked that.”
cxmtoday.com
Walmart Launches Metaverse Experiences in Roblox
The retail giant announced that it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and caused a surge in e-commerce sales. ‘Walmart Land’ will...
Gamespot
Free PlayStation Plus Games For October Revealed | GameSpot News
PlayStation has announced the PS plus free games lineup for October 2022 and remember, all tiers of PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim these starting October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racing game that was released last year to pretty solid reviews. Even though it's five years old at this point, Injustice 2 still looks and plays great. It features a ton of unique content, including a wonderfully made story mode and a boatload of challenges with unique rewards. The lineup is rounded out by Superhot, one of the best indie games in recent years. Superhot is a first-person shooter that plays like a puzzle game.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy Tactics Content Is Coming To Brave Exvius
Square Enix is having a month-long celebration for its mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As a part of the celebration, there'll be special missions, log-in bonuses, and a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy Tactics. Players who participate and complete the special event will be rewarded with...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
