Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
LSU football: Death Valley voted one of toughest road games by FBS players
The home of LSU football, Tiger Stadium, has a reputation in college football. Death Valley—as it’s appropriately dubbed—is known as one of the most hostile environments in the entire country. The Tigers and their fans pride themselves on creating an atmosphere that, as the stadium’s Public Address Announcer, Dan Borne, puts it: “destroys the dreams of invading foes.”
LSU women's basketball team to play on television 12 times this season
The LSU women's basketball team will be featured on TV for 12 broadcasts this season, according to a schedule released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. All of LSU’s non-televised home and SEC games will be available to stream via SEC Network+, including LSU’s two exhibition games. Kim...
Bryan Harsin talks about Auburn’s Week 5 matchup with LSU
Bryan Harsin knows Auburn will have a tough matchup this weekend with LSU.
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set
The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn. LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites. Overall LSU is...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against LSU
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri was far from pretty; in fact, quarterback Robby Ashford went so far as to call it a “grimy” game. But Auburn ultimately got the job done, holding off Missouri in overtime thanks to an unlikely turnover that sealed the 17-14 win for Bryan Harsin’s team.
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers finding the rhythm of life through love of music and football
Plaquemine senior offensive lineman Jayden Rogers is a huge part of why the Green Devils are undefeated. He's a powerful force on the football field but finds his softer side as an orchestra level musician.
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
School board members say school system 'dropped the ball' on Day of Hope field trip
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge school board vice president Dawn Chanet Collins has a lot of questions about how a heavily-religious field trip got approved by the school district. The "Day of Hope" put on by 29:11 Academy has been around for about a decade and EBR schools have...
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
