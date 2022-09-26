ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU football: Death Valley voted one of toughest road games by FBS players

The home of LSU football, Tiger Stadium, has a reputation in college football. Death Valley—as it’s appropriately dubbed—is known as one of the most hostile environments in the entire country. The Tigers and their fans pride themselves on creating an atmosphere that, as the stadium’s Public Address Announcer, Dan Borne, puts it: “destroys the dreams of invading foes.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women's basketball team to play on television 12 times this season

The LSU women's basketball team will be featured on TV for 12 broadcasts this season, according to a schedule released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. All of LSU’s non-televised home and SEC games will be available to stream via SEC Network+, including LSU’s two exhibition games. Kim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set

The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn. LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites. Overall LSU is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn't use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice's family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
GONZALES, LA
