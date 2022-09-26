WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...

WARREN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO