Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
James Nelson Leeworthy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Nelson Leeworthy, 84 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1938, in Orwell, Ohio, the son of the late Harley Leeworthy, Sr. and Erma Faye (Hopkins) Leeworthy. James was employed at LTV...
27 First News
Bridgette D. Ann Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridgette D. Ann (Cheeks) Hall, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bridgette was born on January 6, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Shobel) Cheeks. On August 8, 1998, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Wynter Ryomi Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other...
27 First News
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece and her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Gregory J. Dickson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory J. Dickson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James R. Dickson and the late Mary D. (Bokros) Dickson. Gregory retired from...
27 First News
Barbara A. Melanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School. She was...
27 First News
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
27 First News
Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, age 97 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Eileen was born July 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John and Ellen Barry Scahill. She was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School. Eileen...
27 First News
Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
27 First News
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
27 First News
Aaron Griffin, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Aaron Griffin, Jr. or shall we say “Maestro Extraordinair” 70, of Austintown, Ohio, quietly transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Griffin, known to many “as the guy that sings at funerals”, was born March 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
27 First News
Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
27 First News
Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
27 First News
Lillian Ann Campbell, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Ann Campbell, 81, of Poland, Ohio, died Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born October 27, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Margaret (Edie) Cameron and was a lifelong area resident. Lillian was a...
27 First News
Lula M. Callahan, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita...
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
Comments / 0