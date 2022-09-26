$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.

Troopers stopped 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton at about 3:21 p.m. September 19 on Interstate 75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation.

A drug-sniffing dog was called to help search the cargo van she was driving, which also had a Texas license plate, and found over 33 pounds of cocaine worth just over $1 million, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hamilton was booked into the Wood County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.