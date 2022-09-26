ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.

Troopers stopped 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton at about 3:21 p.m. September 19 on Interstate 75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation.

Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs

A drug-sniffing dog was called to help search the cargo van she was driving, which also had a Texas license plate, and found over 33 pounds of cocaine worth just over $1 million, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hamilton was booked into the Wood County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

Elizabeth Bechstein
2d ago

she has a trucking company out of Palm Bay florida...Hamilton Trucking and Transport Enterprise... maybe? same name same city. If so I can only imagine what her main item to transport is...I hope that they keep arresting them.... maybe one day they'll stay out of ohio

13
Carla Law
2d ago

I'm glad they are taking down the drug dealers. I don't care if it's just a blinker violation that got her pulled over.

20
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

Imagine all the stuff coming in via illegals through our OPEN southern border so Joe Biden’s son can have a steady supply.

