ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira cheers son Milan, nine, on at his baseball game as ex Gerard Piqué watches from across the field... as they continue to try to settle their divorce amid shock split

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline, Brian Marks, Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Shakira stepped out to support her son Milan at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué looked on from across the field.

The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals, while Gerard, 35, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket.

It comes just days after the singer was seen outside a law firm with her former partner Gerard amid their attempts to settle their divorce proceedings after their shocking split back in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDN1L_0iB5eY8e00
Spectators: Shakira, 45, stepped out to support her son Milan, nine, at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué , 35, looked on from across the field
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCyv0_0iB5eY8e00

Shakira arrived with a number of friends to watch nine-year-old son Milan's game, with the star waving her arms in the air as she cheered him on from behind the fence at the side of the field.

Across the way, Gerard looked relaxed as he rested against the post of one of the floodlights before he met up with his son at the end of the game.

Performer Shakira and Gerard have been trying to hash out an agreement on their separation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taWCz_0iB5eY8e00
Display of energy: The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals as she cheered Milan on

The exes were spotted outside of a law firm's offices in recent days, where they were meeting to work out the details.

Hips Don't Lie singer Shakira spoke for the first time about her unexpected split from Gerard after 12 years together and raising two children in a new interview for Elle Magazine's October issue.

However, she opted to not stay mum about his new relationship with a much younger woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YANyy_0iB5eY8e00
Proud mother: The star wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she cheered Milan on from behind the fence at the side of the field
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HB6vR_0iB5eY8e00
Tough times: It comes just days after the singer was seen outside a law firm with her former partner Gerard amid their attempts to settle their divorce proceedings after their shocking split back in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbO1y_0iB5eY8e00
End of the road: Performer Shakira and Gerard have been trying to hash out an agreement on their separation and the exes were spotted outside of a law firm's offices in recent days, where they were meeting to work out the details

The singer was candid about how difficult life has been as her relationship with the athlete has fallen apart, accompanied by an in-depth interview with Lulu Garcia–Navarro.

Shakira — who shares two sons: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha with Piqué — made her first public comments on the split as she said: 'Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview.

'I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZCqr_0iB5eY8e00
Speaking out: Hips Don't Lie singer Shakira spoke for the first time about her unexpected split from Gerard after 12 years together and raising two children in a new interview for Elle Magazine's October issue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YduNf_0iB5eY8e00
Bold words: However, she opted to not stay mum about his new relationship with a much younger woman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kuNk_0iB5eY8e00
Keeping it casual: Gerard cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket

She went on to say that the constant spotlight on her personal life has been difficult for her family especially since they have a hard time without being bombarded by media and fans.

Shakira explained: 'So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life.

'But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgAfm_0iB5eY8e00
Pushing through: The singer was candid about how difficult life has been as her relationship with the athlete has fallen apart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VSzr_0iB5eY8e00
Troubled: The star - who shares two sons: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha with Piqué — made her first public comments on the split as she said: 'Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WADeJ_0iB5eY8e00
Finding it tough: She continued: 'Especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqbMX_0iB5eY8e00
Upheaval: She went on to say that the constant spotlight on her personal life has been difficult for her family especially since they have a hard time without being bombarded by media and fans'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uEEJ_0iB5eY8e00
Protection: Shakira explained: 'So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life'

The now former couple announced their split after a dozen years together back in June though it seemed like Shakira did not want the relationship to end at the time.

Piqué already is in a new relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti many had wondered how it all ended.

Last month there were images of Piqué passionately kissing his new love interest in a new video taken by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369gDq_0iB5eY8e00
Separate ways: The now former couple announced their split after a dozen years together back in June though it seemed like Shakira did not want the relationship to end at the time

Shakira was asked how she came to understand that their long-term relationship was over but kept tight-lipped over her ex's new romance as she said: 'I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment—everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.'

She went on to talk about having a 'nomadic life' before their children started school and then settling down in Barcelona in favour of Piqué's soccer career instead of moving to the US which was best for her music career.

The hitmaker explained: 'And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pWVo_0iB5eY8e00
Moving on: Piqué already is in a new relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti and many had wondered how it all ended
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nXuq_0iB5eY8e00
Embrace: Last month there were images of Piqué passionately kissing his new love interest in a new video taken by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Dr6r_0iB5eY8e00
Quiet: Shakira was asked how she came to understand that their long-term relationship was over but kept tight-lipped over her ex's new romance as she said: 'I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWK4p_0iB5eY8e00
Choices: She went on to talk about having a 'nomadic life' before their children started school and then settling down in Barcelona in favour of Piqué's soccer career instead of moving to the US which was best for her music career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKJvS_0iB5eY8e00
Decision: The hitmaker explained: 'So, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love'

'Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.'

Shakira also talked about how difficult it has been on she and her sons especially after her father was rushed to the hospital back in June after a 'bad fall'.

She said: 'Yeah. I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEVW3_0iB5eY8e00
Accident: Shakira also talked about how difficult it has been on she and her sons especially after her father was rushed to the hospital back in June after a 'bad fall'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oC3KX_0iB5eY8e00
Impressed: She went on to marvel at the resiliency of women before explaining that she needs to serve as a strong example for her kids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JP1uB_0iB5eY8e00
Words: She said: 'So you ask me how I manage this. And I just manage, I guess, reminding myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rz2jl_0iB5eY8e00
Good terms: According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico , Shakira and Gerard are trying to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained

'And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.'

She went on to marvel at the resiliency of women before explaining that she needs to serve as a strong example for her kids.

She said: 'So you ask me how I manage this. And I just manage, I guess, reminding myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waeLK_0iB5eY8e00
Hear'say: The split announcement followed rumours in the Spanish tabloids that the couple were on the verge of breaking up with sources claiming he had cheated on the star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9uYU_0iB5eY8e00
Speaking out: Shakira's statement at the time read: 'We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0cUD_0iB5eY8e00
Apart: Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple have been living separately for a few weeks after Piqué was kicked out of the family home by the pop star

'And I want to be there, also, for all the people who have shown me their love and support. That is my biggest strength. That’s my most powerful engine right now.'

According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, Shakira and Gerard are trying to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained.

The split announcement followed rumours in the Spanish tabloids that the couple were on the verge of breaking up with sources claiming he had cheated on the star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLMtz_0iB5eY8e00
Living it up? According to sources, Piqué has since been living a 'party lifestyle' in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates

Shakira's statement at the time read: 'We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.'

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple have been living separately for a few weeks after Piqué was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Piqué has since been living a 'party lifestyle' in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates.

Neither party has addressed cheating claims but journalist Emilio Pérez reported: '(Shakira) has made the decision to separate. That is so. It has happened.

'That is why there is distance. Perhaps there is nothing left, but that (infidelity) has passed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ksh8_0iB5eY8e00
Working relationship: According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, Shakira and Gerard are trying to remain friends for the sake of their children (pictured with their children Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven)

The couple had been together since 2011, with the pair having met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka the previous year.

Piqué's team happened to win the World Cup that year, where his soon-to-be girlfriend performed during the final game.

Though the two corresponded in 2010, the relationship between the two mega-stars wouldn't officially take off until the start of 2011.

In the fall of 2012, Shakira would use her Instagram platform to announce to fans that she was pregnant with the football star's son.

Just two years after the birth of son Milan, the couple went in for round two and revealed they would be expecting their second child, Sasha, who was born in 2015.

The couple admitted publicly that they had no plans to wed, but that didn't stopped them from having a family life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZ5bq_0iB5eY8e00
Sad split: The now former couple announced their split after a dozen years together back in June - the former couple are seen in Barcelona back in November 2013

Comments / 6

Related
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Shakira rumoredly asked Pique to give her back her Grammys

The Shakira and Gerard Pique divorce saga continues. According to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, Shakira and Pique are not only battling out the custody of their children, they’re also figuring out what to do with her Grammys. The newspaper reports that some of Shakira’s Grammys remain in Pique’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqué
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Across The Field#Cheers#Colombian#Elle Magazine
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

621K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy