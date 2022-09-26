ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
Emergency officials prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
Landslide Threat Ever-Present During Hurricane Season

Forecasts predict the remnants of Hurricane Ian will dump seven inches of rainfall on the North Carolina mountains when the storm makes its way into the region later this week. The estimates are cause for concern and raise the potential for flash flooding and landslides. Brad Johnson, associate professor and...
Duke Energy And Local Officials Prepare For Hurricane Ian

Duke Energy plans on sending thousands of crews from the Midwest to help with relief from power outages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, however local Charlotte crews plan on staying put to help with power outages sustained from high winds and rain from the remanence of the hurricane. “Right now...
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
School on 2-hour delay due to large water main break in north Charlotte

Accommodations will be available as long as possible. WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area. Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Chester Co. Farm Prepares for Impacts of Hurricane Ian

LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Its now making its way through Florida headed to the Carolinas. While it could be another 24 hours until the storm gets here, the Tri-County is preparing. We can expect heavy rainfall...
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
Emergency Officials Hold A Joint Press Conference To Discuss The Potential Impacts Of Hurricane Ian In The Charlotte Area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency Officials prepare for the potential effects of Hurricane Ian, including power outages and flooding in Charlotte. Residents are advised to prepare for possible power outages estimated to last about 24-48 hours. Essential items to keep on hand include:. candles. batteries. first aid kit. non-perishable food...
Construction closing roads to Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook

CHARLOTTE — The North End Around Taxiway project will close Airport Overlook Drive, portions of Old Dowd Road and the current exit from Long Term Lot 1 starting in October. The airport overlook will temporarily relocate and close October 3 for the construction project. In the original plan, the North End Around Taxiway kept the Overlook in its current location. Changes to the project now require closing Airport Overlook Drive, eliminating access to the overlook.
York County dogs rescued from dogfighting

WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area.
Floridians arrive in Charlotte ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Southeast braces for Hurricane Ian, Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw many people that wanted to escape the storm Tuesday. On Tuesday night, about 30 flights from Florida arrived in Charlotte, and nine were canceled. Florida resident Aileen Doane told WCNC Charlotte she felt lucky...
