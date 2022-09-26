CHARLOTTE — The North End Around Taxiway project will close Airport Overlook Drive, portions of Old Dowd Road and the current exit from Long Term Lot 1 starting in October. The airport overlook will temporarily relocate and close October 3 for the construction project. In the original plan, the North End Around Taxiway kept the Overlook in its current location. Changes to the project now require closing Airport Overlook Drive, eliminating access to the overlook.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO