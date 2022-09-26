Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige reignites the debate after explaining why ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast T’Challa
One of the longest-running debates in the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is whether or not Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler should have recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, and we’re nowhere near reaching a concrete consensus.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Responds To The Idea Of Shuri Taking On The Mantle In Wakanda Forever
Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the idea of Shuri taking on the mantle of the titular hero.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken Another Big Step Forward After Signing On New Director Matt Shakman
The days of the Fantastic Four no longer being available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are long gone. In July 2019, several months after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed, it was announced that an MCU-set Fantastic Four movie was in development, and at D23 earlier this month, it was confirmed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman has taken over as the project’s writer. Now Fantastic Four has taken another big step forward by scoring its writers.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever
If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.
Marvel Studios Head: It Was ‘Too Soon’ to Recast T’Challa for ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
The head of Marvel Studios is finally speaking out about the choice not to recast the role of T’Challa in the Black Panther series. In an interview with British film magazine Empire, Kevin Feige said it simply “felt like it was much too soon to recast” star Chadwick Boseman. The movie exec, 49, produced the first film along with the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever. He says he worked closely with director Ryan Coogler on the follow-up. “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’” Feige said. “And how could the legacy of Chadwick—and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas—continue? That’s what it was all about.” A small but vociferous movement to #RecastTChalla sprang up shortly after Boseman’s death from colon cancer in August 2020, with some fans arguing that recasting the role would be the best way to honor the impact of a character like T’Challa on young Black boys.Read it at Empire
Gamespot
Marvel's Blade Loses Director Just Ahead Of Production Starting
Marvel Studios Blade director Bassam Tariq has left the film just two months shy of production beginning in Atlanta, according to Variety. The film was announced back at Marvel's 2019 Comic-Con presentation where Mahershala Ali had been revealed to play the comic book vampire slayer. Though he will no longer...
Gamespot
Deadpool 3 Gets MCU Release Date, Hugh Jackman As Wolverine
If you were expecting a big Deadpool announcement at Disney's D23 expo earlier this month, you might've been disappointed. But since when has Deadpool ever played by the rules of other Marvel movies--MCU or not? Instead of taking the stage at a big expo, Ryan Reynolds himself announced the release date for his third outing as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3 from his couch, along with a cameo from a friend.
thesource.com
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Says It Was Too Soon To Recast Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther
With just a couple months until the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Marvel studios President Kevin Feige revealed why he and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler decided against recasting T’Challa after the death of Chadwick Boseman. “It just felt like it was much...
The MCU’s New ‘Blade’ Movie Is Looking for Extras in Cleveland
“This film takes place in a past time period,” the 'Blade' casting call reads, but it doesn’t specify which one.
3 Black Panther 2 characters we want to see in Fortnite next season
Black Panther is rumored to be coming to Fortnite and these are three characters we want to see. Black Panther 2 is set to hit theaters later this year and it’s very likely that a crossover with Fortnite will happen. After all, a Marvel crossover with Fortnite is as likely as death and taxes. So of course we’re planning ahead. Yet, the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman has put a somber cloud over the release of the film.
Wait, Did Ryan Reynolds Just Confirm Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In Deadpool 3?
We're really hoping that this isn't yet another one of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool-related pranks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans convinced ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoiled by Black Panther Funko Pop
Marvel fanatics are convinced a piece of merchandise may have inadvertently spoiled a major plot element for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that has up until now remained a mystery for the most part. The film, which will see an epic rivalry unfold between the kingdoms of Wakanda and the underwater...
