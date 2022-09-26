Read full article on original website
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Thrillist
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan
The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
WATCH: ‘Wildlife Enthusiast’ Pets Wild Young Bull Moose
In this video below, a self-titled ‘wildlife enthusiast’ pets a wild bull moose in Québec, Canada. While we strongly discourage anyone from ever approaching a wild moose, the results in this video are stunning. The video begins with the moose walking toward the man. It seems like...
How to farm seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley
This is how far I'll go to finish a quest.
attractionmag.com
New Paradigm Gardening and Fall Migrations
As summer draws to a close, and as fall is opening, so is the opportunity for birds, butterflies, and other migrant travelers to leave their summer digs and jump on the bandwagon to set off for distant shores. We humans operate off a schedule set way in advance. We know...
Cotton Grower Larkin Martin: ‘It Ain’t Your Granddaddy’s Farm’
As part of NYC Climate Week last week, agricultural science and technology company Indigo Ag brought three sustainable farmers to New York to discuss their regenerative practices with the media. Rivet sat down with farmer Larkin Martin, whose Martin Farms in Alabama is a seventh-generation operation that grows cotton, corn,...
26 Facts About Birdwatching That Will Give You Something To Crow About (Sorry)
There is an alternate map for Central Park in New York City that names specific trees, bushes, fields, and benches that only birders use. Maybe the Magic Bush is truly magical?
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: History of hedge
Osage orange trees are still common throughout much of the United States, though not many people appreciate just how much the thorny, dense trees have shaped our country. Before Christopher Columbus’ arrival, Osage orange had a limited range in the Red River basin in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Like the droves of Europeans who followed, the tree eventually spread to all corners of our country, so long as you don’t count Alaska and Hawaii.
