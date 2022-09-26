Read full article on original website
More than 225,000 expected to attend Louisville's St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set up has begun in Kentuckiana for one of the most popular art shows in the country. The St. James Court Art Show kicks off on Friday in Old Louisville. The show, which features over 600 artists, takes place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
Southern Indiana hair museum, featured on Oprah, prepares to auction much of what's inside
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville knows its history, culture and art. There's a whole row of museums downtown, but you have to drive over the state line and around 70 miles for what some call one of the most unique. It's in Larry Bird's hometown and across from...
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
Brunch is on the menu for this week's Be Our Guest, Highland Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Highland Morning. The breakfast and brunch spot has locations on Bardstown Road and St. Matthews. Enjoy food made from scratch. Try the restaurant's world famous and award-winning biscuits and gravy. One of its most popular dishes is the Baja benedict. If you're a sweet tooth, Owner Michael Coe suggests the stuffed French toast.
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Elizabethtown skydiver 'tired and proud' after completing goal of 100 jumps in a single day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher broke a state record Monday when he jumped out of an airplane to skydive 100 times in a single day. Bratcher said the previous state record was 80 jumps in a day. "I pushed my luck," he told...
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
Indiana mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Ohio sentenced to less than a year in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her autistic, non-verbal son in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in prison. According to a FOX59 report, 33-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was ordered to take parenting classes and get mental health and addiction treatment in prison.
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — UPDATE: Bratcher completed his goal of 100 jumps in a day Monday night with his last jump at 9:10 p.m. Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor,...
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Louisville-based Goodwood expands distribution to 10 states
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based brewery is expanding its distribution to 10 states. The expansion makes Goodwood Brewing and Spirits products available at retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington. The company said interest and demand led to the expansion. "Visitors...
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
Butchertown bar, event venue closing after 1 year in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar and event venue is closing its doors for good. The Whirling Tiger, owned by Against the Grain, said they are closing its doors after "putting their best foot forward." Odeon opened in the space in 2018 on Story Avenue but closed in 2021....
Louisville's Chef Space receives $330,000 in federal funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville. Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets!. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
