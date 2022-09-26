ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

More than 225,000 expected to attend Louisville's St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set up has begun in Kentuckiana for one of the most popular art shows in the country. The St. James Court Art Show kicks off on Friday in Old Louisville. The show, which features over 600 artists, takes place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Brunch is on the menu for this week's Be Our Guest, Highland Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Highland Morning. The breakfast and brunch spot has locations on Bardstown Road and St. Matthews. Enjoy food made from scratch. Try the restaurant's world famous and award-winning biscuits and gravy. One of its most popular dishes is the Baja benedict. If you're a sweet tooth, Owner Michael Coe suggests the stuffed French toast.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churchill Downs#Make A Wish#Horse#The Kentucky Derby Museum
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
wdrb.com

Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville-based Goodwood expands distribution to 10 states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based brewery is expanding its distribution to 10 states. The expansion makes Goodwood Brewing and Spirits products available at retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington. The company said interest and demand led to the expansion. "Visitors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Butchertown bar, event venue closing after 1 year in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar and event venue is closing its doors for good. The Whirling Tiger, owned by Against the Grain, said they are closing its doors after "putting their best foot forward." Odeon opened in the space in 2018 on Story Avenue but closed in 2021....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Chef Space receives $330,000 in federal funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville. Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets!. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLWT 5

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy