Cincinnati, OH

AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) uncertain for 'Phins in Week 4

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) is still undergoing tests for his injuries and that he is not sure if the third-year quarterback will play in Thursday's Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. In one of the weirder moments...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa dealing with back, ankle injuries; status for Thursday unknown

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was certainly banged up during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, and there is at least some doubt about his status for Thursday night. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel admitted that Tagovailoa had a sore back, and is also dealing with ankle soreness. The team...
NFL
#Fedex#American Football#The Fedex Air Player#The New York Jets#The Washington Commanders
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Bengals defensive tackle ruled out indefinitely

The Cincinnati Bengals received some bad news Tuesday when it was announced that defensive tackle D.J. Reader may be out for an extended period of the season. The good news is the knee injury is not a season-ender, but they don’t know when he will return to the team. Reader suffered the injury Sunday against the New York Jets.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

