AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) uncertain for 'Phins in Week 4
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) is still undergoing tests for his injuries and that he is not sure if the third-year quarterback will play in Thursday's Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. In one of the weirder moments...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa dealing with back, ankle injuries; status for Thursday unknown
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was certainly banged up during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, and there is at least some doubt about his status for Thursday night. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel admitted that Tagovailoa had a sore back, and is also dealing with ankle soreness. The team...
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4
The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
thecomeback.com
Bengals defensive tackle ruled out indefinitely
The Cincinnati Bengals received some bad news Tuesday when it was announced that defensive tackle D.J. Reader may be out for an extended period of the season. The good news is the knee injury is not a season-ender, but they don’t know when he will return to the team. Reader suffered the injury Sunday against the New York Jets.
Stars align for Joe Burrow to be a good bet against the Dolphins: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played on a Thursday night. That game came in Week 4 at Paycor Stadium (then-Paul Brown) as well. Burrow orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback with a pair of 70-plus yard drives to...
