Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
wdrb.com
Second Street Bridge reopens after crash blocked traffic in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least part of the Second Street Bridge in downtown Louisville was closed Friday afternoon because of a crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday and involved at least two vehicles. Traffic getting on to the bridge from Louisville to Jeffersonville, Indiana was blocked by two Louisville Metro Police cruisers.
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
wdrb.com
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
wdrb.com
1 person sent to hospital after fire in Fern Creek apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road. The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
Wave 3
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be weekend lane closures on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville. Lanes will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Sunday because crews will be replacing concrete slabs, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The...
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating report of infant assaulted at east Louisville daycare center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after reports of an infant assaulted at an east Louisville daycare. The investigation stems from a complaint that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby at Vanguard Academy. Leaders at the daycare sent a vaguely-worded email to parents on...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
wdrb.com
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
wdrb.com
4 people homeless after fire in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a fire gutted a vacant building early Wednesday morning in the Portland neighborhood. It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Sleven Street, near North 27th Street. Crews with the Louisville Fire Department began receiving several calls from people in the neighborhood, according to a news release from Maj. Bobby Cooper.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being pinned by construction equipment at Central Hardin High School remodel site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site. According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school's remodel.
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
wdrb.com
Construction project to change traffic flow on Herr Lane near Westport Road in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is changing on Herr Lane in Louisville. Crews are working to remove a turning lane in an effort to prevent crashes. Project leaders said the turning traffic caused conflict with mainline traffic, leading to accidents. The project, which started Wednesday, will install a concrete median...
