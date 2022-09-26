Read full article on original website
Related
nwi.life
Knox Middle School Career Class Visits Kankakee Valley REMC
Knox Community Middle School 8th graders had an exciting and informative career class visit to Kankakee Valley REMC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. They learned electrical safety from our High Voltage demo, watched expertise pole climbing skills from one of our apprentice lineman, and experienced firsthand the tools necessary to work safely in the field as a lineman. They also learned about solar energy and saw the inner-workings of our electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Crown Point celebrates homecoming
Crown Point High School recently held its annual homecoming dance. Last year the dance had to be separated by grade levels, but this year it reverted to its original conjoined occasion. Homecoming is more than just a dance, however. Leading up to the dance, there's the homecoming week, five days...
Comments / 0