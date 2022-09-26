ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTBS

Could lingering bat poop stop the wrecking ball at Fair Grounds Field?

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
KTBS

What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deer hunting season begins

SHREVEPORT, La. - The dip in temperatures signals more than fall festivities across the country. For many, it's a reminder that deer hunting season, as well as alligator season, is upon us. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis has more on what you need to know before you head out to hunt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures

SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Center, Tx

CENTER, Texas - The calendar says it's Tuesday so that means it's time for Tasty Tuesday. Since it's also KTBS 3 Community Caravan week, we're on the road to see what we can find in Center, Texas. By the way, on Thursday, lunch will be served up at noon at...
CENTER, TX

