Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
KTBS
Could lingering bat poop stop the wrecking ball at Fair Grounds Field?
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
KTBS
City eyes demolition of charred buildings from two major fires
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The owner of the old Shreve Square building that burned one week ago has been given 30 days by Mayor Perkins' administration to demolish what's left. Otherwise, the city will do it and send him the bill. But we've also learned that the city gave an order...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
KSLA
PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: White Cottage Mercantile, General Shelters of Texas & Portacool
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in Center, Texas. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe profiles White Cottage Mercantile, General Shelters of Texas, and Portacool. By the way, on Thursday, our caravan lunch will be served up at noon at T/R's Steaks &...
KTBS
Demolition of Fair Grounds Field paused amid public health danger posed by bat droppings
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pause in demolition is what Friends of Fair Grounds Field want. And a pause is what they got -- at least for one day. That's while they raise public health concerns. An attorney for developer Linc Coleman sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins and his...
A Night in Vegas is coming to Little Rock
A Night in Vegas is happening in Little Rock this week.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
KTBS
What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
KTBS
Deer hunting season begins
SHREVEPORT, La. - The dip in temperatures signals more than fall festivities across the country. For many, it's a reminder that deer hunting season, as well as alligator season, is upon us. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis has more on what you need to know before you head out to hunt.
KSLA
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
KTBS
Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures
SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
TX Man Accidently Kills a Pedestrian and Drives His Body To Work
What authorities are calling an accident, had one Longview man experience a terrifying end. One Longview man started his morning doing the same routine many other people do every workday. He entered his SUV without any trouble, pulled out of his driveway, and made his way to work. The drive...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Center, Tx
CENTER, Texas - The calendar says it's Tuesday so that means it's time for Tasty Tuesday. Since it's also KTBS 3 Community Caravan week, we're on the road to see what we can find in Center, Texas. By the way, on Thursday, lunch will be served up at noon at...
North Little Rock Parks and Rec Committee votes to end agreement with Arkansas Tennis Association
The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Committee has voted to end its contract with the Arkansas Tennis Association.
