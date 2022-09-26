ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hispanic Heritage Month free concert Oct. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event. LHF will also present the flags of the Latin American...
LUBBOCK, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
KCBD

Lubbock ISD hosts inaugural Community Leadership Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock ISD is hosting its inaugural Community Leadership Academy for the 2022-2023 school year to provide an opportunity for interested parents, guardians, and community members to learn more about the structure and operations of the district. The program, consisting of seven sessions and a graduation...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found inside a vehicle in an alleyway in Central Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 4:00 p.m., officers were called to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department where a car was reported blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. When officers arrived they found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead inside the vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carillon Senior Living in Lubbock has won several national awards for their services. The senior living center has been serving Lubbock for 27 years. It received awards from the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report for the following:. Best Continuing Care Retirement Community. Best Independent Living.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby

LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marka, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 5-year-old senior pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for 3-and-a-half months. Staff says she’s very easygoing and calm and loves to lay on a soft surface and watch the...
LUBBOCK, TX

