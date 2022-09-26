Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
KCBD
Hispanic Heritage Month free concert Oct. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event. LHF will also present the flags of the Latin American...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
KCBD
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
KCBD
One Class at a Time: Rise Academy Elementary teacher, Guadalupe Parkway Sommerville Centers awarded $500
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rise Academy Charter School Kindergarten Teacher Kecia Osby is the first 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. Kecia Osby is passionate about teaching and says she continues to set goals not...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
KCBD
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
‘I might go shoot up a school,’ Lubbock man accused of threatening school and officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday for several charges and accused of threatening a Lubbock Police officer and stating he “might go shoot up a school,” and “kill 23 kids,” according to a police report. Craig Vedder, 53, was indicted for one count of Injury to a Child and two counts of Obstruction […]
KCBD
Lubbock ISD hosts inaugural Community Leadership Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock ISD is hosting its inaugural Community Leadership Academy for the 2022-2023 school year to provide an opportunity for interested parents, guardians, and community members to learn more about the structure and operations of the district. The program, consisting of seven sessions and a graduation...
KCBD
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found inside a vehicle in an alleyway in Central Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 4:00 p.m., officers were called to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department where a car was reported blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. When officers arrived they found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead inside the vehicle.
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carillon Senior Living in Lubbock has won several national awards for their services. The senior living center has been serving Lubbock for 27 years. It received awards from the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report for the following:. Best Continuing Care Retirement Community. Best Independent Living.
“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby
LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marka, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 5-year-old senior pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for 3-and-a-half months. Staff says she’s very easygoing and calm and loves to lay on a soft surface and watch the...
Comments / 0