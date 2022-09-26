Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
kcur.org
Zero KC is the Kansas City metro's plan to end homelessness in five years
Under Zero KC the work of ending homelessness in the Kansas City region would see the city working with care organizations that offer support services to homeless people. These organizations are often working in silos. But according to Councilwoman Raina Parks-Shaw, who chairs the city's Houseless Task Force, under the Zero KC plan those groups would join with the city and each other to "work together in lockstep unison to accomplish the strategic plan."
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, Missouri, City Council to consider campaign to 'end' HIV epidemic
The KCMO City Council will decide on Thursday whether to accept and approve an over $375,000 grant from the MDHSS focused on "ending" the HIV epidemic in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City natives in Florida feeling wrath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's heavy rainfall and strong sustained winds crashed into Florida, threatening some native Kansas Citians, among other homeowners.
Kansas City woman shares story on surviving suicide, how help saved her
Linda Clavijo Fajardo is a survivor, after attempting to commit suicide due to mental health throughout her life. She is now speaking out in hopes other hear her story and seek help as well.
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House
Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
KCTV 5
'We have to stop this': Kansas City's homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs. On a glorious Sunday morning in Brookside, dogs from all over Kansas City got their steps in while raising money for Wayside Waifs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in...
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
3 News Now
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
Comments / 0