Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (September 19-24)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

IDAHO NOMINEES

Alex Acevedo, Skyview volleyball : The University of Oregon commit recorded 16 kills in a straight set win over Columbia.

Levi Belnap, Snake River football : Piled up 219 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a 32-20 over South Fremont.

Jafeth Bendele, Minico footbal l: Galloped for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Burley.

Marco Del Rio, Meridian footbal l: Racked up 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in a 14-6 win over perennial power Highland.

Jack Driskill, Logos footbal l: Accounted for 544 yards and nine touchdowns, including 362 yards and five scores through the air, while intercepting three passes on defense in a 66-56 shootout win over Lapwai.

Josh Gipe, Council football : Threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns, while running for another score and totaling 11 tackles on defense in a 44-26 win over Horseshoe Bend.

Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain boys cross country: Won the Boys Elite 5K of the Bob Firman Invitational with a course-record time of 14 minutes, 58.4 seconds - 13.6 seconds better than any of the other 175 participants. Griz won team title, too.

Rhys Layton, Eagle volleyball: Chalked up 30 assists and 11 digs in a straight set win over Centennial.

Jake Longson, Eagle footbal l: More than a year after suffering a season-ending injury with a broken leg, Longson had a career game with 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 45-14 rout of Nampa.

Luke Luchini, Rocky Mountain football : Hauled in four passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-6 win against Centennial.

Daniel Neal, Sugar-Salem football : Passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns to go with a rushing score in a 63-0 shellacking of Marsh Valley.

Tayson Neal, Bear Lake QB: He was a one-man wrecking crew with an interception return for a touchdown on defense, and three touchdown runs on offense, and also the game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime as the Bears stopped West Side's state-best 35-game winning streak.

Carson Packer, North Fremont football : Totaled 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a 60-22 win over West Jefferson.

Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline football : Did it all with five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, while running for another score, recording a sack and an interception in a 46-7 win over Idaho Falls in the "Emotion Bowl."

Sammy Smith, Boise girls soccer: It was quite the week for Smith, who first recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout over Owyhee, then was named to the U-17 U.S. women’s national team (also was fourth in girls cross country at Bob Firman Invite).

Hunter Taylor, Kendrick football : Tallied five receptions for 140 yards and four touchdowns in an 80-0 shutout over Lewis County.