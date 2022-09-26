What's up with replacement plans for Hi-Tor; whooping cough cases in Rockland: Angle

Hello Rockland! Nancy Cutler here. Hope you have had a lovely start to fall! Here's my obligatory pic from my weekend apple-picking trip to the Orchards at Concklin.

Fall brings all kinds of things - including concerns about illnesses.

Rockland has documented 12 cases of pertussis, also called whooping cough. Read about the symptoms and the prevention here.

What's new: Rockland County Legislator Harriet Cornell is the 25th recipient of the Rockland County Outstanding Environmental Volunteer.

Cornell serves as chair of the Legislature's environmental committee; on the board of the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater; and is a key part of the Rockland County Taskforce on Water Management. Cornell worked extensively to stop a water supply scheme that would have tapped, treated and desalinated Hudson River water, a costly process that would likely send residents' water bills soaring.

A pink dogwood was planted at Kennedy Dells Park in honor of the recipient of the award. That happens to be her favorite tree, Cornell said during the Sept. 20 ceremony at Kennedy Dells Park.

Seen in Rockland: The sign is up at the Nyack Fresh Market! The supermarket, the first in downtown Nyack in decades, is slated to open sometime before the holiday season where Riverspace once was located.

Go and do: The second Sustainability Walk and Showcase takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Congers Lake. The walk, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rockland, will offer information animals, plants and the history of the lake. Kids activities are included. Fee: $10 donation to Cornell Cooperative for adults; kids free. Register here or show up!

Got a story tip? Feedback? Reach out to Nancy Cutler, ncutler@lohud.com.