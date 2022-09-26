ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

What's up with replacement plans for Hi-Tor; whooping cough cases in Rockland: Angle

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

Hello Rockland! Nancy Cutler here. Hope you have had a lovely start to fall! Here's my obligatory pic from my weekend apple-picking trip to the Orchards at Concklin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYiGP_0iB5dZ3a00

Fall brings all kinds of things - including concerns about illnesses.

Rockland has documented 12 cases of pertussis, also called whooping cough. Read about the symptoms and the prevention here.

What's new: Rockland County Legislator Harriet Cornell is the 25th recipient of the Rockland County Outstanding Environmental Volunteer.

Cornell serves as chair of the Legislature's environmental committee; on the board of the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater; and is a key part of the Rockland County Taskforce on Water Management. Cornell worked extensively to stop a water supply scheme that would have tapped, treated and desalinated Hudson River water, a costly process that would likely send residents' water bills soaring.

A pink dogwood was planted at Kennedy Dells Park in honor of the recipient of the award. That happens to be her favorite tree, Cornell said during the Sept. 20 ceremony at Kennedy Dells Park.

Seen in Rockland: The sign is up at the Nyack Fresh Market! The supermarket, the first in downtown Nyack in decades, is slated to open sometime before the holiday season where Riverspace once was located.

Go and do: The second Sustainability Walk and Showcase takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Congers Lake. The walk, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rockland, will offer information animals, plants and the history of the lake. Kids activities are included. Fee: $10 donation to Cornell Cooperative for adults; kids free. Register here or show up!

Got a story tip? Feedback? Reach out to Nancy Cutler, ncutler@lohud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nyack, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
Rockland County, NY
Health
County
Rockland County, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whooping Cough#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Orchards#Concklin#Legislature#The Nyack Fresh Market#Sustainability Walk
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news

This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
ORANGETOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County’s Fiscal Stress Score Raised to “No Designation,” the Highest Designation Attainable by the New York State Comptroller’s Office

Latimer Returns Westchester’s Finances Back to Solid Fiscal Ground. When County Executive George Latimer first took office in 2018, one of his top priorities was restoring the County’s finances to solid, fiscal ground. According to the New York State Comptroller, Westchester’s finances have improved dramatically for fiscal year 2021, with the County’s fiscal stress score raised to “no designation” – the highest category achievable. Coupled with the County’s bond ratings now standing at “stable” by all three major rating agencies, Latimer has put the County’s finances on the path to fiscal success.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson

One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy