Department of Justice 'prepared to file action' against city over Safe Drinking Water Act

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice Environmental and Natural Resources Division sent a letter to the City of Jackson stating the agency is “prepared to file action” against the city over violations of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

On the same day, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson to initiate discussions with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, as well as state leaders, over a federally imposed, “judicially enforceable settlement,” related to the city’s recent water crisis.

In the letter, Todd Kim, assistant attorney general of the division, states that he hopes, instead of a lawsuit, “this matter could be resolved with an enforceable agreement that is in the best interest of both the city and the United States.”

Kim also attended the Monday meeting with Lumumba.

Following that meeting, Lumumba spoke with local pastors at what was billed as a “Faith Leaders Roundtable” held at New Hope Baptist Church on Beasley Road.

Lumumba said Regan “is someone I have grown to trust” and expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached.

“We have a shared vision of success, and I believe we can work collaboratively,” Lumumba said.

Regan described Monday morning’s meeting with Lumumba as constructive.

Asked what timetable the federal government was willing to give Jackson for reaching an agreement, Regan said, "There is a real sense of urgency," adding he “would like to see the City of Jackson maintain control” over its water and sewer departments, but added right now “I don’t believe there are any options that are off the table.”

“I will be meeting with the mayor, the governor, and members of the U.S. House and Senate to reach this agreement,” Regan said.

Regan refused to speculate on exactly what legal action might result if an agreement cannot be reached with Jackson in a timely manner. However, Regan reiterated the EPA’s mission is to ensure citizens have “clean, safe, affordable drinking water,” no matter what steps are required

Lumumba said his position that the city should maintain ownership of the system has already been clearly stated.

“It is imperative we don’t reach for something that is more harmful than what we already have,” Lumumba said. But, he said, the city welcomes “third-party assistance” in operating the system.

Of specific concern, the Justice Department cites several violations in Monday’s letter:

Failure to adequately staff water treatment plants with Class A operators.

Failure to implement an Alternative Water Supply Plan.

Failure to comply with the timeline for general filter rehabilitation.

Failure to install corrosion control pursuant to the Lead and Copper Rule.

Exceedance of the haloacetic acids maximum containment level.

Exceedance of turbidity limits.

The letter also cites violations in the city’s wastewater system and violations of a previously entered consent decree, as well as “over 600 boil water notices” in recent years. New Hope Pastor Dr. Jerry Young, who also serves as President of the National Baptist Convention, U.S.A., said that in difficult times it is important for people to work collectively.

“These are human rights issues. Without clean water and clean air the planet would become uninhabitable,” Young said. He said solving the water problems will require a team effort at every level.

“What is important is that we have a common purpose to make Jackson, Mississippi, better,” Young said.

Lumumba thanked representatives of both the Justice Department and the EPA for their assistance and promised all parties intend to craft a comprehensive plan to remedy violations under the Safe Water Drinking Act, as well as create a schedule for implementing the plan.

