ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Department of Justice 'prepared to file action' against city over Safe Drinking Water Act

By Ed Inman
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice Environmental and Natural Resources Division sent a letter to the City of Jackson stating the agency is “prepared to file action” against the city over violations of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

On the same day, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson to initiate discussions with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, as well as state leaders, over a federally imposed, “judicially enforceable settlement,” related to the city’s recent water crisis.

In the letter, Todd Kim, assistant attorney general of the division, states that he hopes, instead of a lawsuit, “this matter could be resolved with an enforceable agreement that is in the best interest of both the city and the United States.”

Kim also attended the Monday meeting with Lumumba.

Following that meeting, Lumumba spoke with local pastors at what was billed as a “Faith Leaders Roundtable” held at New Hope Baptist Church on Beasley Road.

Jackson water crisis: State, city leaders working together after Mississippi flooding

Gallery: What's the environmental impact of the Jackson water crisis?

Lumumba said Regan “is someone I have grown to trust” and expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached.

“We have a shared vision of success, and I believe we can work collaboratively,” Lumumba said.

Regan described Monday morning’s meeting with Lumumba as constructive.

Asked what timetable the federal government was willing to give Jackson for reaching an agreement, Regan said, "There is a real sense of urgency," adding he “would like to see the City of Jackson maintain control” over its water and sewer departments, but added right now “I don’t believe there are any options that are off the table.”

“I will be meeting with the mayor, the governor, and members of the U.S. House and Senate to reach this agreement,” Regan said.

Regan refused to speculate on exactly what legal action might result if an agreement cannot be reached with Jackson in a timely manner. However, Regan reiterated the EPA’s mission is to ensure citizens have “clean, safe, affordable drinking water,” no matter what steps are required

Lumumba said his position that the city should maintain ownership of the system has already been clearly stated.

“It is imperative we don’t reach for something that is more harmful than what we already have,” Lumumba said. But, he said, the city welcomes “third-party assistance” in operating the system.

Of specific concern, the Justice Department cites several violations in Monday’s letter:

  • Failure to adequately staff water treatment plants with Class A operators.
  • Failure to implement an Alternative Water Supply Plan.
  • Failure to comply with the timeline for general filter rehabilitation.
  • Failure to install corrosion control pursuant to the Lead and Copper Rule.
  • Exceedance of the haloacetic acids maximum containment level.
  • Exceedance of turbidity limits.

The letter also cites violations in the city’s wastewater system and violations of a previously entered consent decree, as well as “over 600 boil water notices” in recent years. New Hope Pastor Dr. Jerry Young, who also serves as President of the National Baptist Convention, U.S.A., said that in difficult times it is important for people to work collectively.

“These are human rights issues. Without clean water and clean air the planet would become uninhabitable,” Young said. He said solving the water problems will require a team effort at every level.

“What is important is that we have a common purpose to make Jackson, Mississippi, better,” Young said.

Lumumba thanked representatives of both the Justice Department and the EPA for their assistance and promised all parties intend to craft a comprehensive plan to remedy violations under the Safe Water Drinking Act, as well as create a schedule for implementing the plan.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Department of Justice 'prepared to file action' against city over Safe Drinking Water Act

Comments / 10

R W
1d ago

“the Justice Department cites several violations in Monday’s letter:• Failure to adequately staff water treatment plants with Class A operators.• Failure to implement an Alternative Water Supply Plan.•Failure to comply with the timeline for general filter rehabilitation.•Failure to install corrosion control pursuant to the Lead and Copper Rule.•Exceedance of the haloacetic acids maximum containment level.•Exceedance of turbidity limits.The letter also cites violations in the city’s wastewater system and violations of a previously entered consent decree, as well as “over 600 boil water notices” in recent years.”

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

EPA administrator returns to Jackson to discuss city's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan returned to Jackson to discuss the city's water problems. Regan will met Monday with Jackson faith leaders and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba during a roundtable discussion at New Hope Baptist Church. "This community has suffered enough," Regan said. "The people...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Hinds County Public Safety Initiative addresses backlog of cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this year, the Mississippi State Legislature passed, and Governor Reeves signed into law, multiple bills that make substantial investments in the public safety and criminal justice systems. These bills make it possible to provide more police officers on the streets of Jackson and more resources to hold those who commit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Funds to aid Jackson's water system held up as governor rose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water troubles are far from its first, and they have stemmed from decaying infrastructure beyond one water treatment plant. The EPA said 300 boil water notices have been issued over the past two years in the city. As Reeves climbed Mississippi’s political ladder, he cited his opposition to financially helping the capital as evidence of his fiscal conservatism. Jackson-area lawmakers say the troubled water system is one example of Jackson’s status as a political punching bag for Republican officials, who control the Legislature and the state Bond Commission. “We operate under the golden rule here,” said Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson. “And the golden rule is: He who has the gold makes the rules.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor says city hasn’t received funds for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has maintained a steady pressure of about 88 PSI over the last 24 hours, but more work still needs to be done to put an end to the water crisis. Tuesday night, the mayor of Jackson updated the public on how the city is working […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Drinking Water#Water Resources#Water Treatment#Department Of Justice#New Hope Baptist Church
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Will Jackson receive its ARPA funds?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program. The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
EPA
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor holds news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Wednesday, September 28. The mayor will discuss city business and initiatives. The news conference will start at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

New development already boosting interest in Clinton

As site work continues on Clinton’s most eagerly-awaited business development near Mississippi College, the city is already reaping some benefits from the buzz the project is creating. Director of Economic Development Daniel Lang says he’s getting a lot of calls from companies who’ve heard about the plans for the...
CLINTON, MS
tritontimes.com

The water crisis in Jackson cannot be ignored

The Mississippi Department of Health issued a boil-water notice in the state’s capital, Jackson, after cloudy water was observed at the city’s main water treatment plant, O.B. Curtis, in late July. When the Pearl River flooded in late August, a severe water crisis in Jackson ensued. What was initially a lack of clean water turned into a lack of water—period—with residents waiting in lines for countless hours to receive bottled, usable, water. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on August 30th in an attempt to get the crisis under control.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WJTV 12

Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy