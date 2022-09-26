ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest

An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs

An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Academy Awards#Tanzanian#The World
Good News Network

Giant Bronze Mythical Beast Found at Famous Chinese Archeological Site—LOOK

In one of China’s richest and grandest archeological sites, a very large statue of a mythical beast cast in bronze has been found. The site at Sanxingdui, or Three Star Mound, has yielded hundred of bronze statues which some archeologists have described as more impressive than the Terracotta Army, and this latest find contributes aspects of size and majesty to the collection.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa

A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
SCIENCE
DOPE Quick Reads

New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Movies
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Found 2,600-Year-Old Cheese Inside Clay Vessels

The halloumi cheese is around 2,600 years old and was discovered in clay vessels decorated with Demotic script. Researchers working at a site in Egypt’s Giza Governorate recently reported a surprising discovery. Within ancient clay pots decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian form of writing found on the famous Rosetta Stone, they found blocks of white cheese dating back 2,600 years.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Researchers in Southern Ethiopia Deciphers of How Climate Change Affects Human Evolution in Eastern Africa

An interdisciplinary study in southern Ethiopia has permitted the decoding of eastern Africa's climatic heartbeat and demonstrated how crucial stages of climate change affected human development, dispersion, and creativity. Key stages in human evolution correspond to climatic fluctuations in eastern Africa. An examination of environmental proxies from a lake sediment...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation Africa

Africa’s dinosaur discoveries: five essential reads

Few prehistoric creatures generate as much excitement and awe as dinosaurs. Whether it’s the “tyrant” T-Rex or a slim-necked Brachiosaurus, people are fascinated by these creatures that dominated landscapes all over the world - including across the African continent - hundreds of millions of years ago. The...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Over 200 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover Africa’s Oldest Known Dinosaur

During two digs in Zimbabwe in 2017 and 2019, a graduate student from Virginia Tech discovered and unearthed the fossil with the assistance of other paleontologists. A new, early dinosaur has been found and named by an international team of paleontologists under the direction of Virginia Tech. The skeleton was discovered by a graduate student in the Virginia Tech Department of Geosciences and other paleontologists over the course of two excavations, in 2017 and 2019. Astonishingly, most of the skeleton is still complete.
SCIENCE
World

A musical flashback to an undemocratic Brazil

Host Marco Werman says it was not too long ago when Brazil was a dictatorship. As musical testimony, he takes us back to 1971 when Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso, in exile in London following his arrest and imprisonment by the dictatorship, composed "London London," a song of loneliness and longing for his home country of Brazil.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy